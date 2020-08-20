Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Whataburger plans Beltline Road restaurant
- Alcohol license rejected for West Moulton Street store owner
- Testimony: Rogers killed 4, Legg 3 in Valhermoso Springs mass shooting
- Hospital staff have expanded role with coronavirus patients
- Tickets must be bought in advance, band show pre-game only for Decatur, Austin
- East Lawrence's Lemay is dedicating 2020 season to someone special
- District 3 issues: Council's effectiveness, paving, housing and Point Mallard
- Decatur man charged with trafficking marijuana
- Testimony: Rogers killed 4 men, Legg 3 women in Valhermoso Springs
- 2020 Alabama, Auburn football schedules
Images
Videos
Commented
- HUD: Decatur Housing Authority blocked Blacks from riverfront apartments (8)
- Ann McFeatters: What are the 15 signs of authoritarianism? We've seen them (8)
- With some campers in place more than 5 years, short-term sites planned at Point Mallard (7)
- Mayoral candidates discuss ideas to promote city growth (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur (6)
- Bowling seeks rare second straight term as mayor (4)
- Lines, wait remain long for driver's license (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.