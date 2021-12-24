Player of the year: Riley Carwile, East Limestone, SR
The senior finished the year with 636 kills, 411 digs, 125 blocks and 58 aces. She helped lead East Limestone to it's first ever state championship game.
--
Coach of the year: Nicole Eslick, East Limestone
The 12th year head coach led the Indians to a 47-8 record and their first finals appearance in school history.
--
First team
Faith Parker, Danville, Jr: Finished the year with 741 kills and 368 digs for a Danville team that reached the state tournament.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr: Totaled 582 kills, 102 blocks, 88 aces and 72 digs. Helped lead the Hornets to the Final Four.
Jillian Vickers, Athens, Sr: Led Athens with 619 kills, 284 digs and 45 blocks.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Sr: A do it all player for the Red Devils, the senior finished the year with 1229 assists, 348 digs, 255 kills, 120 aces and 84 blocks.
Lindsey Holland, Lindsay Lane, Sr: The senior set a school record with 518 kills, while also tallying 466 digs, 292 assists, 99 aces and 46 blocks. She helped lead the Lions to the Final Four.
Bryanna Johnson East Limestone, Sr: A key part of the Indians' state finals team, Johnson totaled 490 digs, 358 kills and 105 aces for the year.
--
Second team
Jadyn Chesser, Hartselle, Jr: finished the year with 455 kills, 387 digs and 41 blocks.
Haley Grace Waltman, Lindsay Lane, Jr: The junior had 448 kills, 400 digs, 173 assists , 143 aces and 31 blocks.
Bailey Baker, East Limestone, Sr: The Indians' setter had 1,249 assists, 350 digs and 119 aces.
Ava Boyll, Lawrence County, Soph: Had 402 kills, 144 digs, 63 aces and 44 blocks.
Riley Lovell, Athens, Fr: Just a freshman, the Golden Eagles' setter finished with 1199 assists, 263 digs and 101 kills.
Audrey Marshall, Danville, Sr: Wrapped up her career with 486 digs, 363 kills and 178 aces.
Katelyn Falciani, Priceville, Jr: The outside hitter totaled 406 kills, 90 digs and 57 aces.
Megan Lee, Hartselle, Sr: The future Snead State player was a key defensive player, totaling 500 digs to go with 329 assists.
--
Honorable mention
Austin: Madison Williams, Sr., Katie Davis, Sr., Jakayla Smith, Jr.
Decatur: Jayden Stover, Sr., Erin Self, Sr., Surria Birgans, Sr.
Hartselle: Grace Tapscott, Sr., Kaelyn Jones, Soph.
Priceville: Zoey Benson, Jr.
Falkville: Abby Lopez, Sr., Abbey Grace Tomlin, Soph., Ella Edmondson, Sr., Ella Kyker, Fr.
Brewer: Taylor Mitchell, Sr., Sydney Wilson, Sr.
West Morgan: Abby Yerby, Jr., Ansley Terry, Jr., Ellie Jones, Jr.
Decatur Heritage: Elizabeth Wilson, Sr., Alexandria Jackson, Jr.
Lawrence County: Skye Letson, Jr., Kylie Graham, Soph.
Hatton: Bradyn Mitchell, Jr., Dagen Brown, Jr.
East Lawrence: Sydney Hurst, Soph., Tansley Brannan, Sr.
R.A. Hubbard: Honesty Lee, Sr., Katelyn Cooper, Soph.
Athens: Jordyn Johnson, Sr.
East Limestone: Savannah Preston, Jr.
West Limestone: Faith Craig, Sr., Carmen Tuten, Jr.
Elkmont: Paige Robinson, Sr., Tylee Thomas, Jr., Brylee Boger, Soph., Kaylen Kiry, Jr.
Tanner: Bryonna Castrejon, Sr., Kelsie Boley, Jr., Paige Castrejon, Fr.
Lindsay Lane: Lydia Lauderback, Sr., Lindsey Murr, Jr., Angela Kahler, Sr.
Clements: Shakarri Bailey, 8th., Jenny Trent, Soph., Jadyn McElyear, Soph.
--
Players of the year
2021: Riley Carwile, East Limestone
2020: Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle
2019: Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle
2018: Mackenzie Davis, Athens Bible
2017: Je’Anna Thomas, Austin
2016: Megan Zuck, Hartselle
2015: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County
2014: Sydni Shelton, Danville
2013: Sydni Shelton, Danville
2012: Taylor Dellinger, Hartselle
2011: Olivia Golden, Hartselle
2010: Olivia Golden, Hartselle
2009: Sadie Beam, Addison
2008: Kylie Black, Speake
2007: Abbie Melvin, Athens Bible
2006: Lauren Simmons, Danville
2005: Chelaine McCarty, Addison
2004: Jordan Kent, Austin
2003: Kristen Bramlett, Brewer
2002: Danielle Berryman, Hatton
2001: Erin Smith, Athens Bible
2000: Kniambi Jones, Athens
--
Coaches of the year
2021: Nicole Eslick, East Limestone
2020: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2019: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2018: EA Winland, Athens Bible
2017: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage
2016: Kelly Garland, Decatur Heritage
2015: Robyn Hutto, Lawrence County
2014: Spencer Cole, Danville
2013: Ron Smith, Brewer
2012: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2011: Spencer Cole, Danville
2010: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2009: April Davis, Athens Bible
2008: Alesha Hutto, West Morgan
2007: April Davis, Athens Bible
2006: Holly Little, Danville
2005: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2004: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2003: Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont
2002: Rebecca Lee, Hatton
2001: April Davis, Athens Bible
2000: April Davis, Athens Bible
