--
Player of the year: Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Sr.
Quails was the star of a 41-14 Hatton team, finishing the year with 632 kills, 393 digs, 97 aces, 61 assists and 57 blocks.
--
Coach of the year: Emily Logan, Priceville
In her first season as head coach, Logan led the Bulldogs to their first area title since 2015 and just their second state tournament appearance in school history.
--
First team
Faith Parker, Danville, Sr: Parker wrapped up her spectacular career at Danville with 646 kills, 368 digs, 46 aces and 41 blocks.
Haley Grace Waltman, Lindsay Lane, Sr: Led a state tournament team with 561 kills, 456 digs, 66 blocks and 78 aces.
Ava Boyll, Lawrence County, Jr: The star junior finished the year with 510 kills, 355 digs, 66 blocks and 43 aces.
Jadyn Chesser, Hartselle, Sr: Chesser closed her career with 402 kills, 298 digs, 71 aces and 44 blocks.
Dagen Brown, Hatton, Sr: Brown finished with an area high 1,256 assists. She also had 289 digs, 95 aces and 42 kills.
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, Sr: Mitchell had a strong season with 465 digs, 342 kills and 113 aces.
Kennedy Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Jr: Kyle had 490 kills, 15 digs and 45 aces.
Lydia Carter, Lindsay Lane, Soph: The sophomore had 573 digs, 378 kills and 93 aces.
Jakayla Smith, Austin, Sr: Finished with 261 kills, 44 aces, 47 blocks and 731 digs.
Cheyenne Lucas, Brewer, Soph: Finished with 394 kills and 64 blocks.
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage, Soph: Finished with 445 kills, 64 blocks, 101 digs and 22 aces.
--
Second team
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, Jr: Had 313 kills, 226 digs, 28 blocks.
Hope West, Brewer, Sr: Despite missing 19 games, West still finished with 222 kills and 65 blocks.
Abby Yerby, West Morgan, Sr.: Finished with 1142 Assists, 60 kills, 84 aces, 31 blocks and 349 digs.
Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Sr: led her team with 615 digs. Also had 61 aces.
Lydia Simmons, Hartselle, Sr: Simmons wrapped up her career with 257 kills, 62 blocks, 53 digs and 42 aces.
Ansley Terry, West Morgan, Sr: Had 308 kills, 39 aces, 38 blocks and 135 digs.
Katelyn Falciani, Priceville, Sr: Falciani had 254 kills, 49 aces and 49 blocks for the Bulldogs.
Karly Terry, West Morgan, Sr: The senior libero had 618 digs, 51 kills, 60 aces, 40 assists.
Zoey Benson, Priceville, Sr: Finished with 233 kills, 57 aces, 286 digs and 37 blocks.
Skye Letson, Lawrence County, Sr: Finished with 283 kills and 237 blocks.
Jacey Atkinson, Brewer, Jr: Had 452 digs and 1,176 assists.
--
Honorable mention
Ardmore: Abby Watson, Shae Kennedy
Austin: Aysha Thatch, Summer Sutherlin, Fahkira Lyle
Brewer: Blakely Faulkner, Laney Nelson, Carly Brown
Decatur: Olivia Counts, Makenley Cowley, Dailee Chatman
Hartselle: Kennedy Sheats, Katie Gillott
Hatton: Mallie Yabrough, Kailee Morgan
East Lawrence: Sydney Hurst, Kyndall West
East Limestone: Savannah Preston
Elkmont: Kaylen Kirby, Tyleee Thomas, Brylee Boger
Falkville: Ella Kyker, Ellie Cate Hill, Abbey Grace Tomlin
Lawrence County: Kylie Graham
Lindsay Lane: Allison Bates, Madelyn Menefee
Priceville: Ashlyn Johnson, Lacey Clark, Abby Langlois
West Limestone: Carmen Tuten, Lily Bethune
West Morgan: Ellie Jones
