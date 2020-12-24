Player of the year: Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle
The four year starting senior finished her last season with the Tigers with 574 kills, 645 digs and 67 blocks en route to leading Hartselle to the Class 6A state finals.
Coach of the year: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle.
The veteran head coach led the Tigers to 54 wins and a trip to the Class 6A State championship, which included an upset win over Spanish Fort in the state semi-finals.
First team:
Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, Sr: The 2019 Decatur Daily player of the year finished the season with 409 kills and 556 digs.
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane, Sr: Finished with 749 assists, 192 kills, 288 digs and 101 aces in helping the Lions to the Class 1A state tournament.
Savanah Free, Danville, Sr: Finished with 1,200 assists to go along with 258 digs and 52 aces. She also surpassed 4,000 career assists.
Alli Williams, Athens, Sr: The outside hitter finished the year with 431 kills, which put her over 1,000 career kills.
Grace Tapscott, Hartselle, Jr: As a setter she finished the year with 1,559 assists to go along with 334 digs, 83 aces and 79 kills.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Soph: The outside hitter had 403 kills, 121 digs and 67 aces in helping the Hornets to the Class 2A state tournament.
Second team
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Jr: The 2020 Lawrence County MVP finished the season with 635 assists, 247 digs and 122 aces.
Jadyn Chesser, Hartselle, Jr: She recorded 303 kills, 222 assists and 162 digs.
Llayne Skinner, Danville, Sr: The outside hitter had 354 kills and 334 digs during the season.
Katrina Rotermund, Priceville, Sr: She recorded 795 assists, 235 digs, 67 kills and 55 aces.
Abigail Garrison, Priceville, Sr : Finished with 327 kills and 250 digs.
Emily Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Sr: Finished the season with 430 assists, 301 digs and 137 kills.
Honorable mention
Austin: Lauren Hayes, Sr., Jada Burks,Soph., Katie Davis. Jr.
Brewer: Chloe Shadden, Sr., Sydney Wilson, Jr., Hope West, Soph.
Danville: Faith Parker, Soph.
Decatur: Zoey Sales, Sr., Carley Lovett, Jr., Dailee Chatman, Soph.
Decatur Heritage: Elizabeth Wilson, Jr.
Falkville: Haley McClendon, Sr.
Hartselle: Tori Hughes, Sr., Jessica Jarrett, Sr.
Priceville: Mallie Sharp
West Morgan: Morgan Moseley, Sr., Abby Yerby, Soph.
Lawrence County: Alex Livingston, Sr., Bailee Pulliam, Sr., Brooke Graham, Sr.
East Lawrence: Kaitlin Dutton, Sr., Marie Mayfield, Sr., Riley Smith, Soph.
Hatton: Dagen Brown, Soph., Chloe Hood, Sr., Olivia Anderson., Bradyn Mitchell, Soph.
R.A. Hubbard: Alex Orr, Sr., Shakeyra Foster, Sr.
Athens: Elli Jarrett, Sr., Cali Persaud, Sr., Jillian Vickers, Jr.
Ardmore: Lacey Reyer, Jr., Madey Simmons, Sr., Maggie Campbell, Soph.
East Limestone: Riley Carwile, Bryanna Johnson, Bailey Baker, Jirah Rogers, Mya Edelman.
Elkmont: Emeril Hand, Sr., Maggie Gant, Sr., Pagie Robinson, Jr., Kaylen Kirby, Soph.
Lindsay Lane: Care Glass, Sr., Bonnie Cundiff, Sr., Caitlin Reeves, Sr., Lindsey Holland.
West Limestone: Peyton Morell, Sr., Lilee Baugher, 8th, Faith Craig, Jr.
Players of the year
2020: Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle
2019: Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle
2018: Mackenzie Davis, Athens Bible
2017: Je’Anna Thomas, Austin
2016: Megan Zuck, Hartselle
2015: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County
2014: Sydni Shelton, Danville
2013: Sydni Shelton, Danville
2012: Taylor Dellinger, Hartselle
2011: Olivia Golden, Hartselle
2010: Olivia Golden, Hartselle
2009: Sadie Beam, Addison
2008: Kylie Black, Speake
2007: Abbie Melvin, Athens Bible
2006: Lauren Simmons, Danville
2005: Chelaine McCarty, Addison
2004: Jordan Kent, Austin
2003: Kristen Bramlett, Brewer
2002: Danielle Berryman, Hatton
2001: Erin Smith, Athens Bible
2000: Kniambi Jones, Athens
Coaches of the year
2019: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2018: EA Winland, Athens Bible
2017: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage
2016: Kelly Garland, Decatur Heritage
2015: Robyn Hutto, Lawrence County
2014: Spencer Cole, Danville
2013: Ron Smith, Brewer
2012: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle
2011: Spencer Cole, Danville
2010: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2009: April Davis, Athens Bible
2008: Alesha Hutto, West Morgan
2007: April Davis, Athens Bible
2006: Holly Little, Danville
2005: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2004: Pam Wilkins, Addison
2003: Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont
2002: Rebecca Lee, Hatton
2001: April Davis, Athens Bible
2000: April Davis, Athens Bible
