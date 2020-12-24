Player of the year: Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle

The four year starting senior finished her last season with the Tigers with 574 kills, 645 digs and 67 blocks en route to leading Hartselle to the Class 6A state finals.

Coach of the year: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle.

The veteran head coach led the Tigers to 54 wins and a trip to the Class 6A State championship, which included an upset win over Spanish Fort in the state semi-finals.

--

First team:

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, Sr: The 2019 Decatur Daily player of the year finished the season with 409 kills and 556 digs.

Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane, Sr: Finished with 749 assists, 192 kills, 288 digs and 101 aces in helping the Lions to the Class 1A state tournament.

Savanah Free, Danville, Sr: Finished with 1,200 assists to go along with 258 digs and 52 aces. She also surpassed 4,000 career assists.

Alli Williams, Athens, Sr: The outside hitter finished the year with 431 kills, which put her over 1,000 career kills.

Grace Tapscott, Hartselle, Jr: As a setter she finished the year with 1,559 assists to go along with 334 digs, 83 aces and 79 kills.

Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Soph: The outside hitter had 403 kills, 121 digs and 67 aces in helping the Hornets to the Class 2A state tournament.

--

Second team

Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County, Jr: The 2020 Lawrence County MVP finished the season with 635 assists, 247 digs and 122 aces.

Jadyn Chesser, Hartselle, Jr: She recorded 303 kills, 222 assists and 162 digs.

Llayne Skinner, Danville, Sr: The outside hitter had 354 kills and 334 digs during the season.

Katrina Rotermund, Priceville, Sr: She recorded 795 assists, 235 digs, 67 kills and 55 aces.

Abigail Garrison, Priceville, Sr : Finished with 327 kills and 250 digs.

Emily Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Sr: Finished the season with 430 assists, 301 digs and 137 kills.

--

Honorable mention

Austin: Lauren Hayes, Sr., Jada Burks,Soph., Katie Davis. Jr.

Brewer: Chloe Shadden, Sr., Sydney Wilson, Jr., Hope West, Soph.

Danville: Faith Parker, Soph.

Decatur: Zoey Sales, Sr., Carley Lovett, Jr., Dailee Chatman, Soph.

Decatur Heritage: Elizabeth Wilson, Jr.

Falkville: Haley McClendon, Sr.

Hartselle: Tori Hughes, Sr., Jessica Jarrett, Sr.

Priceville: Mallie Sharp

West Morgan: Morgan Moseley, Sr., Abby Yerby, Soph.

Lawrence County: Alex Livingston, Sr., Bailee Pulliam, Sr., Brooke Graham, Sr.

East Lawrence: Kaitlin Dutton, Sr., Marie Mayfield, Sr., Riley Smith, Soph.

Hatton: Dagen Brown, Soph., Chloe Hood, Sr., Olivia Anderson., Bradyn Mitchell, Soph.

R.A. Hubbard: Alex Orr, Sr., Shakeyra Foster, Sr.

Athens: Elli Jarrett, Sr., Cali Persaud, Sr., Jillian Vickers, Jr.

Ardmore: Lacey Reyer, Jr., Madey Simmons, Sr., Maggie Campbell, Soph.

East Limestone: Riley Carwile, Bryanna Johnson, Bailey Baker, Jirah Rogers, Mya Edelman.

Elkmont: Emeril Hand, Sr., Maggie Gant, Sr., Pagie Robinson, Jr., Kaylen Kirby, Soph.

Lindsay Lane: Care Glass, Sr., Bonnie Cundiff, Sr., Caitlin Reeves, Sr., Lindsey Holland.

West Limestone: Peyton Morell, Sr., Lilee Baugher, 8th, Faith Craig, Jr.

--

Players of the year

2020: Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle

2019: Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle

2018: Mackenzie Davis, Athens Bible

2017: Je’Anna Thomas, Austin

2016: Megan Zuck, Hartselle

2015: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County

2014: Sydni Shelton, Danville

2013: Sydni Shelton, Danville

2012: Taylor Dellinger, Hartselle

2011: Olivia Golden, Hartselle

2010: Olivia Golden, Hartselle

2009: Sadie Beam, Addison

2008: Kylie Black, Speake

2007: Abbie Melvin, Athens Bible

2006: Lauren Simmons, Danville

2005: Chelaine McCarty, Addison

2004: Jordan Kent, Austin

2003: Kristen Bramlett, Brewer

2002: Danielle Berryman, Hatton

2001: Erin Smith, Athens Bible

2000: Kniambi Jones, Athens

--

Coaches of the year

2019: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle

2018: EA Winland, Athens Bible

2017: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage

2016: Kelly Garland, Decatur Heritage

2015: Robyn Hutto, Lawrence County

2014: Spencer Cole, Danville

2013: Ron Smith, Brewer

2012: Tanya Lybarger, Hartselle

2011: Spencer Cole, Danville

2010: Pam Wilkins, Addison

2009: April Davis, Athens Bible

2008: Alesha Hutto, West Morgan

2007: April Davis, Athens Bible

2006: Holly Little, Danville

2005: Pam Wilkins, Addison

2004: Pam Wilkins, Addison

2003: Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont

2002: Rebecca Lee, Hatton

2001: April Davis, Athens Bible

2000: April Davis, Athens Bible

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.