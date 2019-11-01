HARVEST — Decatur High capped off an otherwise tough season with an inspired effort on the road at Sparkman on Friday night. The Red Raiders took the Class 7A playoff-bound Senators down to the wire but came up short, losing 21-14.
Decatur had the ball with 38 seconds left hoping to tie it up but could not complete a comeback.
“I have to give credit to our kids. Our kids outplayed them,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “We’re sitting here at 2-7, and we came in here against a team that’s going to the playoffs next week. I’m just happy with the way we played.”
The outcome swung in Sparkman’s favor thanks to a couple of crucial plays. First, Decatur (2-8) trailed 21-7 at the end of the third quarter before KeAndre Williams rushed 5 yards to the Sparkman 1-yard line. One official signaled touchdown, but it was determined that he was down before reaching the end zone.
Sparkman (8-2) then stopped Decatur three times to take over on downs.
Decatur then made the game 21-14 with 1:44 left when quarterback Grayson Vermeire rushed 1 yard for a score. The touchdown was set up by a 45-yard completion from Vermeire to wide receiver Smith Coon, who made a tough catch with multiple defenders on him.
The Red Raiders thought they had recovered an onside kick, but the officials flagged Decatur for illegal touching, giving the ball to Sparkman. Decatur had one more shot to tie the game but ran out of time.
“We’re Decatur. That’s what we are,” Adcock said. “We have a program. We have a tradition. We have the kind of kids that this is how they play.”
Sparkman built a lead early. The Senators scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards and a touchdown pass of 4 yards to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Decatur’s first score of the game came early in the third quarter. Williams took a handoff and sprinted right for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 21-7. Decatur then used strong defense to give it a chance late, but Sparkman was able to hang on.
“I knew (Decatur) was going to be fired up,” Sparkman coach Laron White said. “They were going to fight. I told our guys that they were going to fight.”
Decatur’s performance was one that Adcock was proud of after the game. Decatur ended a frustrating season with a glimmer of hope by almost completing a 21-point comeback.
“They never quit,” Adcock said. “It makes me sick we came up short, but all I saw was exactly what I expected out of these guys.”
