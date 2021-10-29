There was a lot for the Decatur Red Raiders to celebrate Friday night at Ogle Stadium.
It was the end of homecoming week with a queen crowned at halftime.
Members of the 1971 state championship football team coached by the late Earl Webb were honored before the game and participated in the coin toss ahead of the opening kickoff against Huntsville.
There was also this year’s team, which turned what looked like a lost season into something special by winning three straight and four of its last five to claim a spot in the state playoffs that start Friday.
Unfortunately for Decatur, the third part of the celebration didn’t go as the Red Raiders fans would have liked. Visiting Huntsville left with a 21-7 victory in a game played in a constant rain.
True it rained on both sides of the field, but it seemed the Red Raiders (4-6) had more problems dealing with the wet conditions. The Red Raiders had just two fumbles in the game, but bobbled handoffs, dropped passes and kick returns all contributed to a horrible night for the offense.
“Things like that happen when you don’t get prepared to play,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “It was obvious by the way we played that we weren’t ready.”
Huntsville (3-7) took the opening kickoff and drove for the game’s first touchdown. Quarterback Stone Lawless connected on an 18-yard scoring pass to Kameron White.
A Decatur fumble gave Huntsville a short field later in the quarter. The Crimson Panthers got their second touchdown on Peyton Danner’s one-yard run to go up 14-0 with 2:11 left.
Huntsville got what turned out to be its final touchdown in the second quarter. After Decatur was forced to punt from its end zone, Huntsville took over near midfield. Amaree Jabarr got the touchdown on a 2-yard run to make it 21-0 with 26 seconds left in the half.
Decatur’s offense seemed to come alive in the third quarter. The Red Raiders made some positive plays to move deep in Huntsville territory three times. Unfortunately for Decatur, the drives ended with a fumble, on downs and on downs again.
The offensive highlight for Decatur came with just 37 seconds left when quarterback Mac Hillis connected with Jayden Brown on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Owan Poovey kicked the PAT for a 21-7 final score.
“This was the most embarrassing football we’ve played all season,” Adcock said. “We’ve never practiced this bad all season. It was really disappointing. We just couldn’t get it done tonight in all phases of the game.”
The Red Raiders won’t have long to think about the season finale at Ogle. Decatur returns to the playoffs next Friday with a trip to Clay-Chalkville (10-0), the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A. The Cougars have posted four shutouts this season and allowed two other opponents to score just nine and seven points.
The Red Raiders have faced the Cougars four times, all in the playoffs. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 3-1. Decatur’s win was in 1998, 27-10 at Ogle Stadium.
The game with Huntsville was the 92nd meeting in a rivalry that began in 1922. Decatur leads series 52-34-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.