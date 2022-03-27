It’s not rare for a goalkeeper to be the most valuable player in a soccer tournament.
The way Decatur goalkeeper Kacey Powell earned the honor in the Morgan County Tournament is rare.
Decatur’s 2-0 win over Austin in the girls championship match Saturday was Powell’s fourth straight clean sheet in four days.
The Red Raiders outscored their opponents 25-0 on the way to their sixth straight county tournament championship.
“Kacey is as tough as nails back there,” Decatur coach Sarah Beth Dunlap said. “Her teammates know she’s got their backs.”
It was a day for repeat champions at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex. Austin beat Decatur 1-0 to win its second straight boys championship.
“It’s been an exciting journey for this team,” Austin coach Luis Meneses said. “It’s going to be interesting to see where this win takes us.”
Decatur girls 2, Austin 0: Powell enjoys playing keeper because of the excitement of facing an opponent coming right at her looking to score.
“I get a big adrenaline rush knowing I’m the last man standing,” Powell said.
Saturday’s game could have been a constant adrenaline rush thanks to a wind blowing 15 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph. It was enough to rattle the metal fence surrounding the field.
“When it’s blowing like that, you just pray that you are making the right decisions,” Powell said. “It’s even more important when I’m kicking the ball and trying to keep it away from the other team.”
Senior Leah South scored both Decatur goals. Her first came with 12:27 left in the first half. Her second didn’t come until there were seven seconds left in the match. That meant Powell was protecting her goal most of the game with a 1-0 advantage and a slim margin for error.
“It can be intense, but that and the physical contact that can happen is why I love it,” Powell said.
The Red Raiders (9-4) are ranked No. 13 in the state in Class 6A.
Austin keeper Hala Parker also turned in a stellar performance for the Black Bears (8-5).
Austin boys 1, Decatur 0: After a scoreless first half, Austin’s Phi Lip Hoang got the game winner in the early seconds of the second half.
Austin controlled the tempo and didn’t give Decatur many scoring opportunities. The few the Red Raiders had were turned back by Austin keeper Brandon Bernal.
“This was just another day at the office for us,” Bernal said. “We’ve had a great season and want to keep it up.”
The Black Bears (12-2) are ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 7A.
The record for Decatur (3-9) is not impressive, but head coach Robert Belcher was pleased with how his team played during the tournament.
“We getting better and the guys played hard,” Belcher said. “We start area play and I’m anxious to see what we can do.”
Decatur keeper Harrison Galliart also had a big game while under constant pressure.
Danville boys 2, Brewer 1: Justin Hanline had both goals for the Hawks in Saturday’s game to decide fifth place.
Decatur girls 3, Priceville 0: The Red Raiders got two goals from Bonnie Frost and one from Yoshari Chavez in Friday’s semifinal win. Frost now has 93 career goals.
Austin girls 5, West Morgan 4: Jayla Gillespie had two goals in the Black Bears semifinal win Friday. Brandy Hernandez had two goals for West Morgan.
Austin boys 4, West Morgan 2: Hoang scored three goals in the semifinal victory Friday.
Decatur boys 2, Hartselle 0: Alexis Alonzo had both goals in Friday’s semifinal match.
