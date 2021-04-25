Leah South and Bonnie Frost scored goals for Decatur on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Raiders fell at Southside-Gadsden in the Class 6A state playoffs.
The first-round elimination was a first for the Red Raiders since 2015. There was no state tournament last year due to COVID. Decatur advanced to the semifinals in 2019, second round in 2018, third round in 2017 and semifinals in 2016.
Decatur (12-9) had a young roster with just three seniors for head coach Sarah Beth Dunlap. Both South and Frost are juniors.
There are five area teams still alive in the state playoffs that continue Monday and Tuesday.
The Hartselle boys, fresh off a dramatic penalty shootout win over Springville, play in Huntsville at Randolph on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Class 6A playoffs. The Randolph Raiders have won eight state championships since 2000.
The latest coach’s state rankings have Randolph (11-3-2) No. 12 and Hartselle (18-5-1) No. 14.
Priceville girls and Brewer boys will also be traveling to Huntsville this week seeking to extend their seasons in the Class 4A-5A playoffs.
The Priceville girls travel to Westminster Christian on Monday for a 6 p.m. match. Priceville defeated West Morgan in a penalty shootout last Thursday. This is the first time Priceville has advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 12 tries.
Priceville (14-4) is ranked No. 9 and Westminster Christian (11-4) is No. 8.
Brewer boys (11-4-2) visit Madison Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Patriots knocked off Haleyville, 4-2, in the first round led by two goals from Parker Carlton. This is Brewer’s first trip past the first round since 2008 when the Patriots advanced to the Class 5A semifinals. Madison Academy (11-6) is ranked No. 15.
The Danville boys will be making school history Monday when they host their first playoff game ever. The Hawks entertain the Tanner Rattlers at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A-3A first round. Danville (9-1-2) is ranked No. 9. Tanner (18-4-1) is ranked No. 6.
The Danville girls travel to Mars Hill on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match. Danville (6-5-1) is ranked No. 14. Mars Hill (13-3) is No. 5.
The state championship semifinals and finals are scheduled for May 6-8 in Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.