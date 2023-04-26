The Decatur girls tennis team took home the second-place trophy at the state tournament in Mobile. Team members are, from left, Mary Bibb Pylant, Anna Harbin, Mattie Fite, Emma Tapscott, Abby Glover and Vivi Blakely. Amanda Whitmire is the head coach. [COURTESY PHOTO]
Tuesday was a special day for Decatur girls tennis.
Not as special as the team wanted, but a good way to close out a successful season and successful careers for the team’s five seniors.
Decatur finished second in the Class 6A championship tournament behind powerhouse Mountain Brook. The Spartans tallied 84 points to Decatur’s 52. Hartselle was seventh with 15 points.
The Mountain Brook girls won their 33rd state championship by sweeping all six singles and all three doubles championships at the Mobile Tennis Center.
It was Decatur’s best showing in the state tournament since winning it all in 2017. That was when Mountain Brook dominated Class 7A.
“This is a special group. I could not be more proud,” Decatur coach Amanda Whitmire said.
The five seniors on the team are Abby Glover, Anna Harbin, Emma Tapscott, Vivi Blakely and Mary Bibb Pylant.
“I have been with them since the eighth grade,” Whitmire said. “I have seen them develop as players and teammates. This week they played the best tennis of their lives and never gave up.”
Glover advanced to the finals in No. 1 singles. Blakely did at No. 4. Glover and Harbin advanced to the finals in No. 1 doubles. So did Tapscott and Blakely at No. 2 doubles.
Hartselle’s Katie Wilbanks advanced to the finals in No. 3 singles.
On the boys side, Decatur’s Brady Mann advanced as far as the semifinals in No. 1 singles. Decatur Heritage’s Michael Vandiver was runner-up at No. 1 singles in Class 1A-3A. Hartselle No. 4 Ben Carnes also advanced to the finals. Hartselle's boys finished seventh.
