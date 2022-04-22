MOBILE – The Decatur girls tennis team wrapped up its season on Friday with a fourth-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament.
Vivi Blakely finished as runner-up in No. 5 singles, while Emma Tapscott (No. 4) and Mary Bibb Pylant (No. 6) each advanced to their respective semifinals. Anna Harbin and Abby Glover teamed to advance to the semifinals in No. 1 doubles.
Hampton DeMent advanced to the second round in No. 1 singles for Decatur’s boys team and paired with Brady Mann to advance to the semifinals in No. 1 doubles.
Hartselle’s Logan Crouch advanced to the semifinal round of the No. 3 singles tournament, falling to eventual runner-up Jose Alcocer (Northridge) 6-0, 6-1. Landon Robinson (No. 4 singles) and Marc Cera (No. 6 singles) each picked up wins for the Tigers before being eliminated in their respective second rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.