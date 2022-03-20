The big question at this week’s Morgan County Tournament is can any team challenge the Decatur girls?
It’s a tall older waiting for the other six schools in the girls competition starting Monday at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
The Decatur girls are the defending champions. The last time another school took home the girls championship trophy was Austin in 2014.
The Red Raiders also happen to have two of the top offensive players in the area in Bonnie Frost and Leah South. The dynamic duo along with keeper Kacey Powell led Decatur to the championship last year in dominating fashion.
Frost was named the tournament MVP after scoring seven goals combined in the semifinals and finals. The Red Raiders outscored opponents 22-5 in their four tournament wins, including a 5-3 win over Austin in the championship match.
South and Frost shared Daily Player of the Year honors at the end of last season. South totaled 43 goals. Frost scored 38 goals and had 22 assists. Frost has signed to play in college at South Alabama.
The Decatur girls also have a coach who knows about winning the Morgan County Tournament. Sarah Beth Dunlap won the tournament three times as a player and has won it five times as a coach.
The tournament is also pretty special for Austin coach Luis Meneses. He coached Austin to its first championship last year since 2015 when he played for the Black Bears.
Austin also had a dominating performance in its run to the championship. The Black Bears were 4-0 and outscored opponents, 23-1.
Back for Austin is keeper Brandon Bernal, who had a clean sheet in the Black Bears’ 2-0 win over high-scoring Hartselle in the championship match.
Play begins Monday at Jack Allen with pool play scheduled through Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday. Friday will either be an off day or make-up day. The championship matches are Saturday at 9 a.m. for the girls and 11 a.m. for the boys.
