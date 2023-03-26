“Repeat” was the word of the day Saturday in the Morgan County Tournament.
The Decatur girls and Austin boys soccer teams both claimed repeat championships at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
Decatur won its seventh straight county tournament championship with a 3-2 win over West Morgan.
“We talked this week about keeping the streak alive,” Decatur junior Maggie Rosencrance said. “We wanted the younger players on the team to understand how important winning this tournament is to our program.”
Rosencrance was named the girls tournament MVP.
The Austin boys made it three straight county tournament championships with a 3-1 win over Hartselle.
“I told my guys that winning one can be luck. Winning two can be coincidence, but winning three takes skill,” Austin coach Luis Meneses said. “I guess today we showed we have the skill to be a three-time champion.”
--
Decatur girls 3, West Morgan 2: The Rebels struck first on senior Brandy Hernandez’ penalty kick. A goal from Decatur freshman Ella Tourney made it 1-1 at halftime.
The Red Raiders took the lead for good early in the second half on a goal from junior Yoshari Chavez. Freshman Hope Bouchillon got what proved to be the game winner with 14:49 left to play. West Morgan got its second goal from junior Madison Parker with 9:46 left.
“We talk a lot about sisterhood and family,” Decatur coach Sarah Beth Dunlap said. “Today we talked about heart and needing it to finish this tournament in the right way.”
It’s a rebuilding year for Decatur (6-7-1). The Red Raiders lost a lot of talent from last year. Injuries have also been an obstacle.
“We’ve had to find new leaders this year,” Dunlap said. “We have four seniors who have done a great job showing the younger players what the standard is for our program.”
The Decatur seniors are Mariana Valazquez, Madelyn Tourney, Silva Vizcarro and Kacey Powell. The first year of the tournament streak started when they were in the sixth grade.
West Morgan (8-6) was in the finals for the first time since 2016.
“I challenged our girls to show up and compete,” West Morgan coach Brandon Rice said. “We did that today. We played probably our most complete game. I hope this flips on the switch that gets us going.”
--
Austin boys 3, Hartselle 1: Senior Alex Gonzalez got the Black Bears started with the first goal with just over 11 minutes into the match. Fellow senior Phi Lip Houng made it 2-0 with 3:34 left in the first half. Junior Ruben Guevara got the third goal early in the second half.
“Last year I didn’t play in the tournament because I was injured,” Gonzalez said. “We still won, but I wanted to have a big part in winning it this year.
“We have a lot of good young talent on this team. It’s important that they know how important this tournament is to our program.”
Gonzalez was named the boys tournament MVP.
“The thing I like most about Alex is that he's a great player, but he’s an even better person,” Meneses said. “We want to make our guys better players, but the main thing is to make them better people for our community. Alex is a good example.”
Junior Owen Bennich scored Hartselle’s goal with 19:57 left to play. The rest of the match saw the Tigers (12-3-1) pressuring the Austin defense. They just missed some opportunities to turn it into a one-goal match.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.