Tuesday could be a special day for Decatur girls tennis.
Heading into the finals of the Class 6A state tournament, the Red Raiders are tied with Mountain Brook for first place.
A successful day on the court at the Mobile Tennis Center could mean a state championship.
“It was a perfect day. It couldn’t have gone any better,” Decatur coach Amanda Whitmire said. “I’m so proud of our girls. They came here motivated and ready to take care of business.”
Decatur and Mountain Brook are tied with 42 points each after the first day because both teams have all six girls in the singles semifinals and all three doubles teams in the semifinals.
Advancing to the semifinals are No. 1 Abby Glover, No. 2 Anna Harbin, No. 3 Emma Tapscott, No. 4 Vivi Blakely, No. 5 Mattie Fite and No. 6 Mary Bibb Pylant.
The competition between Decatur and Mountain Brooks in singles starts in the semifinals with Harbin, Fite and Pylant facing Mountain Brook competition.
Advancing to the semifinals in doubles are No. 1 Glover/Harbin, No. 2 Tapscott/Blakeley and No. 3 Fite/Pylant.
The Decatur girls won the 6A state championship in 2017 and have finished fourth in their last three trips to the state tournament.
The Hartselle girls have two players that have advanced to the semifinals. No. 3 Katie Wilbanks faces a player from Mountain Brook. No. 6 Avie Broom faces a player from Hillcrest. It’s possible the state championships for No. 3 and No. 6 could be Decatur vs. Hartselle.
The other girls competing for Hartselle were Caroline Sparks, Miller McLeod, Eleanor Vest, and Lanie Shaw.
Decatur boys: Brady Mann advanced to the No. 1 semifinals with two wins Monday. Mann and his doubles partner Sawyer Terry were eliminated in the first round.
Hartselle boys: No. 4 Ben Carnes has a semifinal match today vs. Camden Cox of Homewood. Carnes is the only Hartselle team member to advance to Tuesday play. Others on the team are Reid Collins, Landon Robinson, Marc Cera, Cade Simmons and Zeke Priola.
Decatur Heritage boys: The Eagles’ No. 1 Michael Vandiver won two matches Monday to advance to the state championship match. Vandiver faces Saint James’ Toba Rios today for the Class 1A-2A-3A state crown.
Decatur Heritage girls: Monday was a tough day for the Eagles. No. 2 Sasha Suggs advanced to the semifinals before being eliminated. That marked the end of the season for the team of Kinley Terry, Suggs, Murphy Founds, Isabella Hodge, Savannah Samuel and Mia Rossouw.
