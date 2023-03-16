County championships are up for grabs starting Monday in the Morgan County Tournament at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
For the last five years the big question has been can anybody beat the defending champion Decatur girls.
The Red Raiders, coached by Sarah Beth Dunlap, have won six straight county tournaments. They dominated last year by winning four matches by a combined 24-0.
Keeper Kacey Powell was named the tournament MVP after Decatur’s 2-0 win in the finals over Austin. Powell returns this year as a senior.
The boys finals went to Austin with the Black Bears claiming a 1-0 victory over Decatur. Austin sophomore Phi Lip Hoang scored the game’s only goal early in the second half.
The championship pairings from last year will be repeated Monday in pool play. The Austin and Decatur boys play at 5:30 p.m. and the girls play at 7 p.m.
This year’s format has schools divided into two groups with pool play on Monday and Tuesday. The teams in Pool A are Hartselle, Brewer, Danville and West Morgan. In Pool B it’s Austin, Decatur, Priceville and the Hartselle junior varsity.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday with the finals taking place Saturday at 10 a.m. for the girls and noon for the boys.
Wednesday will be used as a makeup day if needed for pool play. Friday would be a makeup day if the semifinals cannot be played Thursday.
Admission is $5 per day or $25 for a weekend pass that covers all four days.
Here’s the pool play schedule:
Monday: Hartselle girls vs. Danville, West Morgan girls vs. Brewer, Austin boys vs. Decatur and Priceville boys vs. Hartselle junior varsity all at 5:30 p.m. Hartselle boys vs. Danville, West Morgan boys vs. Brewer, Austin girls vs. Decatur girls and Priceville girls vs. Hartselle junior varsity all at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Hartselle girls vs. West Morgan, Brewer girls vs. Danville, Austin boys vs. Priceville, Decatur boys vs. Hartselle junior varsity all at 5:30 p.m. Hartselle boys vs. West Morgan, Brewer boys vs. Danville, Austin girls vs. Priceville and Decatur girls vs. Hartselle junior varsity all at 7 p.m.
