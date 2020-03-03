The Decatur girls tennis team improved to 5-0 with a 9-0 win over Hartselle on Monday.
Singles wins came from No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Emma Tapscott No. 4 Vivi Blakely, No. 5 Abby Glover and No. 6 Sophie Thorn.
Doubles wins came from No. 1 Harbin/Mary Bibb Pylant, No.2 Fite/Tapscott and No. 3 Blakely/Glover.
Hartselle won the boys match, 6-3. Singles wins for Hartselle came from No. 4 Eli Terry, No. 5 Hudson Harden and No. 6 Jonathan Carnes. No. 1 Hampton DeMent, No. 2 Brady Mann and No. 3 Hudson Hatfield earned singles wins for Decatur.
Hartselle swept the doubles matches with the pairs of No. 1 Michael McKee/Mark Cera, No. 2 Nolan Light/Harden and No. 3 Terry/Carnes all winning.
Softball
Wetumpka 4, Lawrence County 3: Madelyn Ray led Lawrence County with two hits Saturday in the first of its four games at the Auburn Tournament at Auburn High. Rylie Terry and Patti Anne Smith each had RBIs. Terry had a hit.
Lawrence County 8, Beauregard 7: Sadie Thompson and Anna Clare Hutto had two hits and two RBIs each to lead Lawrence County. McKenzie Hyche tallied two hits and also scored two runs.
Hyche was the winning pitcher. She went six innings, giving up six hits and striking out two batters.
Smiths Station 11, Lawrence County 3: Terry and Hutto each had three hits. Thompson, Rylie Terry and Smith each batted in a run.
Lawrence County 16, Beauregard 13: Thompson posted three hits and four RBIs while scoring three runs. Smith, Hyche and Kendall Terry each tallied two hits and three RBIs. Rylie Terry added two hits and two RBIs. Hutto had two hits and an RBI.
