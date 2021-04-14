The Decatur girls tennis team secured the Class 6A, Section 7 championship and a spot in the state tournament on Tuesday, despite there still being a day of tournament play left today.
The Red Raiders captured three singles championships, with Anna Harbin, Abby Glover and Emma Tapscott all winning, as well as the doubles pairs of Harbin-Glover, Tapscott-Dawson Fite and Vivi Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant.
Three singles titles will be determined today at Point Mallard, weather permitting. If necessary, matches will be played on Thursday at 4 p.m. Jasper has secured a runner-up finish and will also play in the state tournament.
Decatur’s boys duo of Brady Mann and Hudson Hatfield also qualified for the state tournament by winning the No. 1 doubles sectional championship.
Emory Carnes and LeyAnne Cera picked up singles wins for Hartselle’s team on Tuesday. Hudson Harden and Ben Carnes will play for the Tigers in today’s singles matches, while the pair of Carnes and Landon Robinson will play in doubles.
Decatur Heritage girls win sectional championship
Florence Bowman, Malana Power, Sasha Suggs and Miller McLeod each won singles championships as the Decatur Heritage girls capped an undefeated regular season with a sectional title on Tuesday.
The doubles pair of Suggs-McLeod also won a sectional championship.
Softball
Austin 9, James Clemens 0: Katie Bracken pitched a no-hitter, striking out 14, and came up a single short of the cycle at the plate in a dominant win over James Clemens.
Bracken drove in two runs and Lexey Carver added one hit and two RBIs. Kinsley Higdon had two hits and one RBI.
Hatton 12, Falkville 2: Brayden Mitchell had two hits and drove in four runs to lead Hatton.
Dagen Brown had two hits and two RBIs, while Arlie Armstrong added two hits and one RBI. Mitchell pitched five innings to earn the win.
Hatton (19-13) hosts Tanner on Thursday.
Sydnee Fitzgerald had two hits and an RBI for Falkville.
Priceville 8, Randolph 0: Abigail Garrison homered and drove in two runs for Priceville.
Reagan Walter had a hit and two runs for the Bulldogs and Kylie Hendrix pitched four scoreless innings for the win, finishing with three strikeouts.
Hartselle 7, Cullman 5: Jada Henderson homered and drove in a pair of runs as Hartselle picked up a win over rival Cullman.
Larissa Preuitt, Lillyanna Cartee and Karsi Lentz each had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers. Lentz pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win.
Athens Bible School 4, Decatur Heritage 3: Bailey Davis and Kaylee Carter each had two hits and one RBI for Athens Bible.
Claire Holt allowed three unearned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts for the win. She struck out nine.
Ellie Metzgar had two hits and two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
Elkmont 10, Colbert Heights 2: Tylee Thomas had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Elkmont.
Abbie Broadway had three hits and two RBIs and Alyssa Harwell added two hits and one RBI.
Broadway pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts.
West Point 8, Lawrence County 4: Sadie Thompson had two doubles and two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Rylie Terry had a hit and one RBI and Andee Brooke McKay had two hits.
Buckhorn 3, Athens 1: Haley Waggoner homered, singled and drove in a run for Athens.
Morgan Styles had two hits for the Golden Eagles and Brynn South had a double.
Ardmore 7, East Limestone 2: Bo Riley had three hits for Ardmore.
Raegan Clem had two hits, including a home run, as the Tigers improved to 19-13.
Baseball
Decatur Heritage 11-13, Tharptown 1-1: Cole O’Brien led Decatur Heritage with two hits and four RBIs in Game 1.
Nash Rippen had two hits and three RBIs and Tyler Olive added a hit and two RBIs.
O’Brien struck out nine over four innings to earn the win.
Rippen had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in Game 2. Drew Schmidt had two hits and three RBIs, and Saxon Sample had two hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Founds pitched two innings to earn the win.
Elkmont 3, Lindsay Lane 1: Clay Looney had two hits and an RBI for Elkmont.
Mykell Murrah and Corder Hobbs had a hit and one RBI each. Ty Roberts allowed one unearned run on three hits over seven innings to earn the win.
Max Morrison had one hit and one RBI for Lindsay Lane.
East Limestone 11, Lee-Huntsville 1: Ty Scott had four hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead East Limestone.
Cameron Franklin had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians, while Scott struck out 10 over five innings to earn the win.
Falkville 11, Good Hope 1: Camden Reid led Falkville with three hits and three RBIs.
Wyatt Tomlin had three hits and two RBIs and Caden Burnett had two hits and three RBIs.
Wyatt King 5 1/3 innings for the win, striking out 14 while allowing one earned run.
East Lawrence 4, Danville 0: Lane Smith, Zac Shelton, Dawson Terry and Neal Blaxton had one hit and one RBI each for East Lawrence.
Levi Barnes and Zach Lemay had two hits each for the Eagles and Smith pitched five hitless innings to earn the win.
Dylan Parker had a hit for Danville.
James Clemens 11, Austin 7: Caleb Beard tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for Austin.
Logan Beasley had two hits and two RBIs for the Black Bears, while Riley Parker and Seamus Mackinnon added one hit and one RBI each.
Nathan Guyse had two hits and four RBIs for James Clemens.
Brooks 10, West Morgan 5: Dylan Owens drove in a pair of runs as West Morgan came up short in an area contest.
Skyler Hutto had three hits and an RBI for the Rebels, while Logan Maples added two hits and one RBI.
St. John Paul II 10, Priceville 1: John Looney drove in Priceville’s only run.
Zack Chaney and JJ Vallejo each had two hits.
Soccer
Decatur girls 8, Austin 3: Leah South scored goals to lead Decatur past rival Austin on Tuesday.
Bonnie Frost had three goals for the Red Raiders and Kacey Powell was in goal for the win.
West Morgan girls 10, West Point 1: Madalynn Lambert scored three goals for West Morgan.
Brandy Hernandez had a pair of goals, while Mari Julia Delgado added a goal and two RBIs.
West Morgan (8-6) plays at Russellville for the area championship on Thursday.
West Morgan boys 10, West Point 0: John Mendez led West Morgan with three goals.
Joseph Delgado and Edward Morales had two goals each and Jay Garland, Gisel Ramirez and Angel Romero had one goal each.
Julio Jimenez recorded four saves.
