There have not been a lot of good nights for Decatur boys basketball this season.
Saturday night was definitely a good one. The Red Raiders used 13 3-point field goals to take a 70-56 home win over Athens.
Senior Adam Burroughs hit six on his way to a team-high 23-point effort.
“This feels really big after what we’ve been through this season,” Burroughs said. “This should give us a big boost of confidence.”
This was the first win in 2020 for Decatur (6-17). It broke a five-game losing streak. It was especially sweet after Friday’s 71-47 blowout loss at home to Hartselle.
“Athens is a really good team,” Decatur head coach Sam Brown said. “They lost to Hartselle in overtime on Tuesday.”
Decatur opened the game with five 3s and built an 18-8 lead. Athens scored 10 to close out the quarter with an 18-18 tie.
The 3s kept coming for Decatur in the second quarter with four more to give the Red Raiders a 40-29 halftime lead.
Decatur pushed the lead to 12 early in the third before Athens mounted a comeback that whittled it down to four. It was a 54-46 lead heading into the final quarter.
Keenan Hambrick’s basket with 6:16 to play put Athens back within four at 54-50. The Red Raiders answered then with a 12-0 run that put the game away.
Decatur ended the night with four players in double figures. After Burroughs’ 23, there was Shawn Hulett and Smith Coon with 15 each. Ty Russell scored 10. Hulett hit five 3s. Coon had two 3s.
Athens (9-10) was playing its fourth game this week. The Golden Eagles were coming off a 73-55 loss at Muscle Shoals on Friday. Tony Shoulders scored 14 points and Hambrick had 12.
Decatur is back in action with a home game Monday vs. Randolph. Athens returns to Decatur on Tuesday to play at Austin.
--
Athens girls 55, Decatur 35: The No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A built a 25-10 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles (18-3) were led by sophomore Caroline Bachus with 17 points. Nahyriah Timmons and Kendra Smith each had 11. Alyaiah McDonald added 10.
Decatur came back in the second half to win the third quarter, 14-13. The Red Raiders cut the lead to 10 early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
K’Tyln Taylor led Decatur with 16 points.
