It’s official. The Decatur Heritage basketball teams are moving up to Class 2A next season.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released the alignments for its winter sports this morning.
Part of the new alignments involves which, if any, private schools move because of the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule.
Decatur Heritage’s basketball success over the last two seasons has the boys and girls teams moving up to Class 2A. The boys advanced to the 1A state tournament semifinals in 2020 and the 1A finals this year. The girls team advanced to the regional finals in both 2020 and this year.
Decatur Heritage will be competing in Class 2A, Area 13 with Falkville, Holly Pond and West End.
Another area private school changing classifications is Lindsay Lane. The Lions are moving up to 2A due to increased daily attendance plus the AHSAA multiplier used for private schools.
Lindsay Lane will be competing in Class 2A, Area 14 with Tanner, Whitesburg Christian and Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
Other local schools just saw some juggling of the area alignments. Decatur and Hartselle are competing in a three-school area with Cullman. Brewer is in Class 5A, Area 15 with Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
Priceville, West Morgan and East Lawrence join Good Hope in Class 4A, Area 13. West Limestone now belongs in 4A, Area 15 with Randolph, Saint John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
Here are the new alignments for basketball:
Class 7A, Area 8: Austin, Florence, James Clemens, Bob Jones
Class 6A, Area 14: Decatur, Hartselle, Cullman
Class 6A, Area 15: Athens, Columbia, Muscle Shoals
Class 5A, Area 15: Brewer, Lawrence County, Russellville, West Point
Class 5A, Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Madison Academy
Class 4A, Area 13: Priceville, West Morgan, East Lawrence, Good Hope
Class 4A, Area 15: West Limestone, Saint John Paul II, Westminster Christian, Randolph
Class 3A, Area 15: Danville, Colbert County, Colbert Heights, Phil Campbell
Class 3A, Area 16: Clements, Elkmont, Lauderdale County
Class 2A, Area 13: Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Holly Pond, West End
Class 2A, Area 14: Lindsay Lane, Tanner, Whitesburg Christian, Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering
Class 1A, Area 15: Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist Academy, Skyline, Valley Head, Woodville
Class 1A, Area 16: R.A. Hubbard, Covenant Christian, Shoals Christian, Waterloo, Cherokee
