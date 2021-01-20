The Decatur Heritage boys may be just 7-7 for the season, but this week they are the No. 1 team in the state in Class 1A.
The Eagles, who won the 1A state championship in 2019, traditionally play a schedule dominated by schools in larger classifications. This year’s losses have come against three 7A schools, two 5A, one 4A and one 3A. Five of the losses were by a total of 17 points.
There are 11 area teams in this week’s state rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Other area boys teams to make the top 10 in their classifications are Hartselle (18-2) No. 4 in 6A, West Morgan (7-8) No. 10 in 4A, Elkmont (12-4) No. 9 in 3A and Hatton (11-4) No. 8 in 2A.
Other area boys teams to receive votes are Austin (6-10) in 7A, Decatur (11-10) in 6A, Lawrence County (11-6) in 5A, West Limestone (7-9) in 4A, Clements (10-7) in 3A and Danville (11-6) in 3A.
The Priceville girls (16-7) slipped from No. 1 in 4A to No. 2 after losses to 6A Muscle Shoals, 65-57, and 6A Madison Academy, 51-48.
Other area girls teams to make the top 10 in their classifications are Athens (11-2) No. 4 in 6A, Hartselle (14-2) No. 6 in 6A, Lawrence County (15-2) No. 10 in 5A, Hatton (16-2) No. 6 in 2A, Falkville (18-6) No. 10 in 2A and R.A. Hubbard (6-4) No. 10 in 1A.
Other area girls teams to receive votes are Austin (11-8) in 7A, Elkmont (13-5) in 3A and Lindsay Lane (12-5) in 1A.
Here are the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (21-2)
4. Foley (15-3)
5. Spain Park (18-7)
6. Auburn (12-4)
7. Baker (14-6)
8. Theodore (19-4)
9. Sparkman (15-9)
10. Gadsden City (14-5)
Others nominated: Austin (11-8), Davidson (10-10), Dothan (8-5), Fairhope (12-3), Thompson (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-1)
2. Eufaula (17-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (13-5)
4. Athens (11-2)
5. Buckhorn (16-2)
6. Hartselle (14-2)
7. Northridge (15-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (19-3)
9. Oxford (16-4)
10. Chelsea (16-5)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Cullman (12-9), Madison Academy (8-9), McAdory (12-11), Muscle Shoals (9-7), Opelika (7-8), Scottsboro (11-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (9-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (19-4)
3. Charles Henderson (8-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (14-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Selma (4-2)
7. Guntersville (15-5)
8. LeFlore (11-7)
9. Lee-Huntsville (7-9)
10. Lawrence Co. (15-2)
Others nominated: Fairfield (9-6), Headland (9-2), Marbury (10-6), Ramsay (14-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (11-3)
2. Priceville (16-7)
3. Rogers (17-5)
4. Deshler (14-8)
5. Jackson (15-2)
6. Williamson (11-2)
7. Handley (12-8)
8. St. James (11-5)
9. New Hope (9-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (15-4)
Others nominated: Geneva (10-7), Good Hope (16-7), Hamilton (14-4), North Jackson (9-6), Oneonta (14-6), Straughn (13-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (15-2)
2. Susan Moore (22-2)
3. T.R. Miller (9-1)
4. Lauderdale Co. (13-3)
5. Trinity (14-3)
6. Prattville Christian (17-4)
7. Winfield (17-3)
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-2)
9. Phil Campbell (17-5)
10. Plainview (20-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (17-4), Elkmont (13-5), Flomaton (3-3), Ohatchee (7-3), Southside-Selma (8-2), Sylvania (18-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (13-5)
2. Spring Garden (20-2)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Midfield (13-6)
5. Geneva Co. (13-5)
6. Hatton (16-2)
7. Cold Springs (13-5)
8. Ider (17-7)
9. St. Luke's (14-4)
10. Falkville (18-6)
Others nominated: Locust Fork (8-5), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Sand Rock (12-9), Tanner (11-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-5)
2. Samson (16-2)
3. Winterboro (13-0)
4. Loachapoka (8-7)
5. Coosa Christian (16-3)
6. Marion Co. (18-6)
7. Covenant Christian (10-1)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (7-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (21-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Spain Park (19-4)
4. Huntsville (16-5)
5. James Clemens (13-6)
6. Hoover (15-6)
7. Thompson (11-8)
8. Albertville (16-4)
9. Oak Mountain (14-8)
10. Enterprise (15-4)
Others nominated: Austin (6-10), Baker (12-7), Gadsden City (16-9), Mary Montgomery (12-4), Sparkman (11-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (13-2)
2. Pinson Valley (15-2)
3. Shades Valley (10-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Eufaula (18-3)
6. Mountain Brook (17-6)
7. Calera (13-6)
8. Oxford (18-2)
9. Spanish Fort (16-3)
10. Clay-Chalkville (12-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-7), Cullman (10-6), Decatur (11-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Minor (13-7), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Robertsdale (17-7), Scottsboro (15-3), Valley (11-3), Woodlawn (11-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Pleasant Grove (14-4)
3. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
4. Talladega (12-2)
5. Parker (9-5)
6. Center Point (6-5)
7. Sylacauga (12-2)
8. Guntersville (14-3)
9. Russellville (12-4)
10. Selma (5-2)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (10-6), Carroll-Ozark (15-7), Charles Henderson (15-7), Faith-Mobile (9-7), Greenville (11-8), Lawrence Co. (11-6), LeFlore (8-7), Sipsey Valley (9-4), West Point (13-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (20-2)
2. Anniston (14-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (13-5)
4. Brooks (13-5)
5. Dallas Co. (9-2)
6. Good Hope (15-5)
7. White Plains (14-4)
8. Hamilton (13-7)
9. St. Michael (12-9)
10. West Morgan (7-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (16-6), West Limestone (7-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)
2. Fyffe (14-4)
3. Cottage Hill (16-1)
4. Plainview (22-3)
5. Opp (13-0)
6. Chickasaw (12-3)
7. Piedmont (7-5)
8. Mobile Christian (14-6)
9. Elkmont (12-4)
10. Geraldine (15-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-9), Catholic-Montgomery (8-3), Clements (10-7), Danville (11-6), Lauderdale Co. (14-4), Pike Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (10-5), Wicksburg (15-5), Winfield (15-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (16-6)
2. Calhoun (10-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Geneva Co. (13-2)
6. Section (13-8)
7. Sand Rock (15-4)
8. Hatton (11-4)
9. Lanett (8-3)
10. Spring Garden (14-6)
Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Cold Springs (14-5), Red Bay (8-6), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (7-7)
2. Florala (18-3)
3. Brantley (11-0)
4. Ragland (15-4)
5. Autaugaville (11-0)
6. Skyline (15-6)
7. Covenant Christian (14-3)
8. Belgreen (16-2)
9. Pickens Co. (7-2)
10. Woodville (9-5)
Others nominated: Jacksonville Christian (10-5), Meek (11-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.