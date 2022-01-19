One week after losing their first area game in eight years, the Decatur Heritage boys bounced back with a big area win over Athens Bible on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t easy. The Eagles won 56-52 behind senior Brayden Kyle’s double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds.
“Nothing’s coming easy for us,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “We’re a young team going through some growing pains.”
Oakwood Academy shocked Decatur Heritage last Tuesday with a 56-28 win on the Eagles’ home floor. That loss throws the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament site up for grabs.
The Decatur Heritage girls were also successful against Athens Bible with a 58-28 win to stay undefeated in area play.
The Eagles have two area games left and both are home games. They are against Lindsay Lane on Thursday and Oakwood Academy on Monday.
Decatur Heritage boys 56, Athens Bible 52: The Eagles had a 15-14 lead after the first quarter and were up 31-28 at halftime. Athens Bible cut the lead to 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
While Kyle led the way in the scoring column, Decatur Heritage (10-5, 3-1) also got nine points from Bo Solley, eight points from Bryant Pitts and six from Mason Baxley.
“It was great to see us getting points from some other players besides Brayden,” Marshall said.
Athens Bible (9-7) was led by Connor Abernathy with 24 points on eight 3-point baskets.
Decatur Heritage was missing starting guard Jordan Davis, a seventh grader, who was out sick.
“Between injuries and sickness, we’re having a hard time getting some consistency going,” Marshall said. “I’m praying we pull it all together in the next two weeks and hit our stride in the area tournament.”
Decatur Heritage girls 58, Athens Bible 28: The Eagles (11-5, 4-0) had a 34-21 halftime lead and blew it open in the second half while holding ABS to just seven points.
Freshman Genie McGhee turned in a double-double for Decatur Heritage with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three steals. Junior Alex Jackson had 14 points, four steals and three assists.
It’s been a crazy season for a lot of teams with injuries and sickness. The Decatur Heritage girls belong on the list. Decatur Heritage girls coach Johnny Jones said it was the first game this season all his varsity players were healthy except for Sheryl Garner who is out for the season with a knee injury.
“We were down at one point to just seven varsity players,” Jones said. “We had to call up several players from our junior high team. Hopefully we can stay healthy the rest of the way.”
