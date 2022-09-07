Decatur Heritage fell short last Friday in a battle of top-10 ranked teams in Class 1A.
The 57-35 loss at Valley Head has dropped the Eagles from No. 5 to No. 10 in the state rankings this week from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The undefeated Hartselle Tigers (3-0) are now the highest ranked area team at No. 9 in Class 6A.
Four other area teams received votes this week: Priceville and West Morgan in Class 4A and Tanner and Falkville in Class 2A.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (19); 3-0; 237
2. Auburn; 3-0; 178
3. Fairhope (1); 3-0; 145
4. Hoover; 2-1; 126
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 123
6. Thompson; 1-2; 116
7. Opelika; 3-0; 88
8. Bob Jones; 2-1; 40
9. Enterprise; 1-2; 25
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 3-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 15, Prattville (1-1) 13, Oak Mountain (2-1) 7, Dothan (2-1) 6, Smiths Station (1-2) 2, Sparkman (2-1) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 3-0; 240
2. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 176
3. Saraland; 3-0; 161
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 137
5. Theodore; 3-0; 105
6. Pinson Valley*; 1-1; 104
7. Briarwood; 2-1; 69
8. Gardendale; 2-1; 59
9. Hartselle; 3-0; 52
10. Spanish Fort; 2-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-0) 10, Benjamin Russell (3-0) 6, Helena (2-1) 4, Center Point (3-0) 2, Hazel Green (2-1) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-0) 1, Oxford (2-1) 1.
*--Record includes forfeit loss (ineligible player).
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (20); 3-0; 240
2. Pleasant Grove; 2-0; 171
3. Leeds; 3-0; 144
4. Gulf Shores; 3-0; 132
5. Guntersville; 3-0; 118
6. Ramsay; 2-1; 105
7. Moody; 3-0; 85
8. Vigor; 2-1; 63
9. Eufaula; 2-0; 44
10. Arab; 3-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (1-1) 6, Alexandria (0-2) 3, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Beauregard (3-0) 2, Headland (2-1) 2, Faith-Mobile (1-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 3-0; 219
2. Handley (4); 3-0; 184
3. Andalusia; 3-0; 158
4. Northside (1); 3-0; 137
5. Oneonta; 3-0; 115
6. Anniston; 3-0; 97
7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 80
8. Cherokee Co.; 3-0; 49
9. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 48
10. Orange Beach; 1-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Priceville (3-0) 11, Jackson (1-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (3-0) 5, Bibb Co. (2-1) 4, Deshler (3-0) 4, Etowah (2-1) 4, T.R. Miller (2-1) 2, West Morgan (3-0) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (15); 1-1; 223
2. Mars Hill Bible (3); 2-1; 168
3. St. James; 2-1; 136
4. Gordo (1); 2-1; 121
5. Opp; 2-1; 109
6. Mobile Chr.; 2-1; 102
7. Winfield; 2-1; 81
8. Straughn; 2-0; 57
9. Alabama Chr.; 1-1; 36
10. Houston Aca.; 2-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Excel (1 first-place vote) (2-0) 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1) 16, Saks (2-1) 15, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Dadeville (2-0) 9, Fayette Co. (3-0) 6, Flomaton (1-2) 4, Phil Campbell (3-0) 4, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 2, Trinity (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 240
2. Highland Home; 3-0; 179
3. G.W. Long; 2-0; 129
4. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 123
5. Ariton; 2-1; 121
6. Lanett; 2-1; 110
7. Pisgah; 2-0; 89
8. J.U. Blacksher; 3-0; 60
9. B.B. Comer; 2-1; 42
10. Aliceville; 2-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Cleveland (1-1) 3, Isabella (2-0) 3, Tanner (2-1) 2, Falkville (2-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (18); 3-0; 232
2. Leroy (2); 2-0; 186
3. Elba; 3-0; 154
4. Linden; 3-0; 128
5. Sweet Water; 1-1; 103
6. Valley Head; 3-0; 84
7. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 78
8. Spring Garden; 2-1; 77
9. Meek; 3-0; 38
10. Decatur Heritage; 2-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-0) 10, Millry (2-1) 9, Georgiana (3-0) 7, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 5, Wadley (1-2) 3, Kinston (1-1) 1.
