Brayden Kyle claims that Cam Newton is his favorite all-time quarterback.
It was a big weekend for Kyle’s favorite QB, who returned to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Newton ran for one touchdown and passed for another in a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
That performance gave Newton the opportunity to once again strike his famous Superman pose.
It was really Kyle who should have been striking the Superman pose this past weekend. He was Superman in Decatur Heritage’s 76-60 playoff win over Ragland. The Decatur Heritage quarterback set a state record for touchdowns accounted for in a game with 11.
Kyle rushed for 358 yards and eight touchdowns. He threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Throw in a two-point conversion and Kyle accounted for 68 points.
Great performances are nothing new for Kyle. He’s been doing it all season for the Eagles. His season numbers are 2,578 yards passing with 34 touchdowns and 1,452 yards rushing on 104 attempts with 30 touchdowns.
That’s 4,030 yards of offense with 64 touchdowns. That’s definitely Superman-like numbers.
Next up for the Eagles in the Class 1A quarterfinals are the Pickens County Tornadoes. In the final state rankings, Decatur Heritage was No. 4 and Pickens County No. 5.
The Eagles and Tornadoes have a history of athletic competition. In 2016, Pickens County won 48-12 at Decatur Heritage in the quarterfinals of the football playoffs.
In February 2020, Pickens County beat Decatur Heritage 50-47 in the 1A Northwest Regional basketball finals at Wallace State-Hanceville. The outcome denied Decatur Heritage a trip back to Birmingham to defend its 2019 state championship. Pickens County then went on to win the 2020 state championship.
Last fall, the schools met again in the football playoffs with Pickens County winning 48-28 in the second round at Decatur Heritage. The Tornadoes rode that win all the way to the state championship game where they lost to Linden.
Pickens County (10-2) has another great team this season.
The Tornadoes average 30.7 points and allow just 15.5 points. The losses were 39-22 to 2A Aliceville and 43-14 to 4A Gordo. Gordo’s offense features quarterback Tanner Bailey, who is committed to Oregon.
It promises to be another challenging contest for Steve Meek’s Eagles (10-2).
---
End of the line
Two other area teams had their seasons end in the second round last Friday. Madison Academy beat Priceville 35-7 in 4A and Mars Hill beat Tanner 47-20 in 2A.
Both games were more competitive than the final scores would indicate. Priceville was down 21-7 in the fourth quarter and had the ball inside the Madison Academy 25 before turning the ball over on downs.
Tanner’s game was 14-14 late in the second quarter before Mars Hill hit with two quick touchdowns to take a 28-14 halftime lead.
Priceville’s loss was likely the Bulldogs’ last in Class 4A. The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s reclassification is scheduled for next month, and Priceville is expected to jump to Class 5A.
Priceville head coach Chris Foster (24-10) and Tanner head coach Oscar Bonds (17-26) have really turned their programs around.
Both Priceville and Tanner return a lot of talent for next season and should be in the mix to return to the playoffs.
