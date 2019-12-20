ATHENS — Decatur Heritage struggled to find any rhythm offensively against Huntsville in the first day of the Pepsi Challenge at Athens High on Thursday. Huntsville forced Decatur Heritage into 15 turnovers and held the Eagles to just 39 percent shooting from the field to earn a 62-50 win.
Decatur Heritage never led and only tied the game once when it was 3-3 early in the first quarter.
“I don’t know if we ever really got set up that much,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “It was a challenge for us to run any sets at all. We sort of improvised. I think that caused us to miss a lot of shots.”
The first game of the Pepsi Challenge was a meeting between two top 10 teams in their respective classifications. Huntsville (9-4) is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A. Decatur Heritage is No. 1 in Class 1A after winning the Class 1A state title last season.
No. 9 Bob Jones beat Madison Academy 67-56 in overtime in the second game of the day, and West Limestone beat Decatur 58-55 in the final game.
The Panthers made it clear from the start that they were going to pressure Decatur Heritage and force it out of its half-court offense. The Eagles had a lot of mistakes early that turned into easy baskets.
Huntsville led by seven after one and stretched its lead to double digits in the second quarter. The Panthers led 32-20.
“You can see why they are ranked in 7A,” Marshall said. “They just get after it. They are not willing to let somebody else get the ball.”
Decatur Heritage climbed back into it with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter. It trailed by only six before senior Griffin Wray, who had a game-high 22 points, made a 3-pointer while getting fouled. He knocked down the free throw to give Huntsville a double-digit lead that it wouldn’t surrender.
Huntsville, who made it to the Northwest Regional final last year, has high aspirations this season after a strong start.
“I thought that we did enough today,” Huntsville coach Christian Schweers said. “We have to get a lot better to go where we are trying to go this season.”
Huntsville held Decatur Heritage to just one double-digit scorer. Senior GianCarlo Valdez scored 16 points. He also had eight rebounds. Junior Jordan Burks scored nine points and had six rebounds. Sophomore Brayden Kyle added nine points.
Wray was the only player in double figures for Huntsville. The Panthers shot 48 percent from the field and made eight 3-pointers.
Decatur Heritage plays its next game in the Pepsi Challenge today against James Clemens at 4:30 p.m. It will be its fourth game against a Class 6A or 7A opponent this season. Huntsville plays Athens on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for its next game in the tournament.
West Limestone 58, Decatur 55: Junior River Helms carried West Limestone (5-5) to a close win over the Red Raiders with 30 points. Senior Branson Owens made three free throws with under 10 seconds left to give West Limestone the win.
“We were as bad as we could’ve been for three quarters,” West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said. “I thought we were on an episode of ‘Candid Camera.’ River kept us in it and helped us overcome how bad we were for three quarters.”
Decatur started with an 11-0 run before West Limestone scored with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Decatur led by nine after one. West Limestone cut it to a two-point game before Decatur took a 24-18 lead into halftime.
Senior Camryn Williams scored scored 19 points for West Limestone. Senior Smith Coon led Decatur (3-10) with 15 points.
Decatur plays James Clemens in the Pepsi Challenge on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for its next game. West Limestone faces Bob Jones at 3 p.m. at the Pepsi Challenge
Bob Jones 67, Madison Academy 56 (OT): Drew Blackston made a 3-pointer to tie the game for Madison Academy with five seconds left, but Bob Jones came out on top in overtime.
Senior Jalen Myers scored a game-high 23 points for Bob Jones, which led 24-20 at halftime. Senior Jaden Coleman added 16 points for the Patriots (12-3). Junior Mike Houston had 22 points for Madison Academy (5-6).
