Decatur Heritage girls coach Paula Armstrong finally got her wish.
Her basketball team made the field for this year’s Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic at Decatur High.
The Eagles’ first appearance Thursday didn’t exactly go as the coach would have liked. Class 7A Vestavia Hills beat Class 1A Decatur Heritage, 50-18, after leading 25-4 at halftime.
“I knew we would be rusty after Christmas, but I didn’t expect this,” Armstrong said. “They are a good 7A basketball team and we didn’t play well, especially on offense in the first half.”
Decatur Heritage senior Katie Jones, who has signed with Samford, scored 16 of her team’s points.
“We’ve been trying to get into this tournament for several years,” Armstrong said. “I was glad we did for Katie’s senior season. We knew we would be the only 1A school in the tournament.
“I asked my girls, had they rather play in a tournament against small schools that we would win eight or nine out of 10 times or play in this tournament against big schools that would help us get better?”
According to average enrollment numbers released this month by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Vestavia is the eighth largest school in the state with 1,532 students. Decatur Heritage is the 29th largest school in the state’s smallest classification with 117.42.
Playing bigger schools has become a way of life for Decatur Heritage basketball, especially since the boys are the 1A defending state champions. After last season’s success, six schools dropped the Eagles from their schedules. Decatur Heritage plays 7A Buckhorn today at 10 a.m. in the consolation bracket. The Eagles have a home and away series with 7A Bob Jones in January.
Decatur Heritage was one of three area schools to play Thursday in the DOC. All three fail to the consolation bracket. Mae Jemison beat Brewer, 51-45, and James Clemens beat Lawrence County, 43-26.
Host Decatur and Austin begin play today. The Red Raiders play James Clemens at 10 a.m. Austin plays Mae Jemison at 11:30 a.m.
Decatur Heritage actually had a lead in the game with Vestavia on a basket from Jones. It didn’t take the Rebels long to get a lead and stretch it out.
“I told the girls at halftime to not look at the scoreboard,” Armstrong said. “I think we did play better with more intensity in the second half.”
Anna Wood led Vestavia (12-5) with 15 points. Alliston Stubbs scored 13. The Rebels hit 10 3-point baskets.
Mae Jemison 51, Brewer 45: After being tied 21-21 at halftime, Mae Jemison used an 8-0 run to lead 37-31 after three quarters. Brewer answered with a 9-0 run to grab the lead at 40-37 with 4:18 to play. A 3-point basket from Saniah Parker with 2:02 left to play put Mae Jemison up for good at 44-42.
“We didn’t do a good job of playing with the lead,” Brewer coach Jeff Andrews said.
Freshman Hope West led Brewer (11-7) with 17 points. Senior Jacie Andrews added nine.
James Clemens 43, Lawrence County 26: The Jets roared out to a 24-12 halftime lead. Jordan Spivey led James Clemens with 12 points and Breana Jefferson had 11. Chloe Orr scored 11 for Lawrence County.
