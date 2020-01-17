Katie Jones’ 28 points led No. 6-ranked Decatur Heritage to a 53-46 win over No. 10 Falkville in a battle of Class 1A powerhouses Thursday.
The home Eagles (12-8, 6-0) led 29-24 at halftime in the Area 13 contest.
In addition to her 28 points, Jones had nine rebounds and five assists. Teammate Ellie Metzgar scored 15 points and claimed six rebounds.
Falkville (15-6, 6-2) got 11 points from Makenzie Veal and 10 from Ericka Johnson, who also had eight rebounds.
Decatur Heritage travels to Lynn tonight for another area contest at 5 p.m. Falkville is also back in area play tonight with a trip to Vinemont.
--
Decatur Heritage boys 80, Falkville 37: The No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A stayed perfect in area play with the win Thursday.
Three Eagles hit double figures with Clay Smith scoring 25, Jordan Burks 15 and Brayden Kyle 10. Preston Terry had nine and Jackson Kyle eight. Smith had six assists, and Brayden Kyle had six steals.
Stetson signee GianCarlo Valdez missed the game due to illness.
Dawson Norwood topped Falkville (3-13) with 11 points.
Decatur Heritage (13-6, 6-0) travels to Lynn tonight. The Eagles play Grissom on Monday in the Marvin Stone Classic at UAH starting at 10:30 a.m. Falkville is at Lynn tonight.
--
West Limestone boys 44, Ardmore 27: The Wildcats used a stingy defense that limited Ardmore to just seven points in the second half Thursday.
River Helms led West Limestone (10-9) with 23 points. Camryn Williams scored 12. Colton Hardiman scored 14 for Ardmore (9-12).
West Limestone hosts East Limestone tonight.
--
Hartselle boys 76, Athens 71 OT: Brody Peebles scored 23 of his game-high 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period to lead the Tigers to the win on Tuesday. Braden Gross led Athens with 25 points. Keenan Hambrick added 16.
Hartselle (18-4) visits Decatur (5-15) tonight. Athens (9-8) plays at Muscle Shoals.
--
Scottsboro boys 68, Brewer 39: Kris Bramlett and Connor Hall each had 12 points for the Patriots in the game played Tuesday. Brewer (8-13) hosts Guntersville tonight.
--
East Limestone boys 67, Ardmore 33: Kris McNeil scored all of his team-high 18 points in the second half of the Indians’ win on Tuesday. East Limestone also got 17 points and 11 rebounds from Austin Harvell and 16 points and 12 rebounds from Xavier Griffith. McNeil had four 3-point baskets.
East Limestone (16-5) visits West Limestone tonight while Ardmore (9-12) visits Lindsay Lane (16-5).
--
West Limestone boys 47, Elkmont 42: The visiting Wildcats held a 21-15 lead at halftime and made it stand up for the victory Tuesday. Helms led West Limestone with 23 points. Williams added 13. Layton Smith topped Elkmont with 16 points.
Elkmont (11-13) entertains Brooks tonight.
