Decatur Heritage football made history again Wednesday.
For the first time in school history the Eagles are sending a player to play at the NCAA Division I level.
Defensive back Tyler Founds signed as a preferred walk-on with Troy University.
“This is a big day for Decatur Heritage for young people to know that you can play at a 1A school and then go on to play somewhere like Troy,” Decatur Heritage’s recently retired head coach Steve Meek said.
Decatur Heritage has sent basketball, baseball and softball players to the college ranks, but Founds is the first in football.
Having the opportunity to continue an athletic career in college is the dream of a lifetime for many high school athletes. Several got to celebrate that opportunity Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Austin had three to sign. Defensive back Tra Stover is headed to Austin Peay in Tennessee. Offensive lineman Amari Pointer signed with Culver-Stockton College in Missouri. Baseball player Hunter Royer signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Two offensive linemen from West Morgan are headed to the next level. Cam Seal signed with Faulkner University in Montgomery. Teammate Marcus Jones is headed to Shorter University in Georgia.
Founds was a two-time All-State selection for Decatur Heritage. He was a first-team pick as a sophomore in 2019. Injuries cut short his junior season.
This past season he was a second-team selection after making 85 tackles in 11 games with five interceptions. He also caught 32 passes for 577 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Getting to make it official with Troy was not an easy path for Founds. Because of so many college players gaining an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, fewer scholarships are available for high school players.
Found agreed last summer to go to Troy as a preferred walk-on, but then the school fired head coach Chip Lindsey in November and hired John Sumrall in December.
“It was like starting the whole recruiting process again,” Founds said. “They have no more scholarships available for defensive backs, but they were willing to let me be a preferred walk-on. I’m good with that. I just want the opportunity got play college football.”
Preferred walk-ons are allowed to be part of the program on the first day of preseason camp.
