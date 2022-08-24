The one area team that is ranked in the state moved up this week.
Class 1A Decatur Heritage is No. 6 in the first rankings of the regular season by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The Eagles were No. 8 in the preseason rankings.
Decatur Heritage (1-0) opened the season with a 24-22 win over Section on a late field goal by Ben Abercrombie. The Eagles host Carbon Hill on Friday at West Morgan.
Three other area teams received votes this week. They are 6A Hartselle, which beat 7A Austin 45-17, 4A Priceville, which beat 3A Plainview, 20-8, and 2A Tanner, which lost to 3A Lauderdale County, 54-30.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (15); 1-0; 234
2. Auburn (1); 1-0; 183
3. Thompson (4); 0-1; 179
4. Fairhope (1); 1-0; 136
5. Hoover; 0-1; 109
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 104
7. Enterprise; 1-0; 101
8. Opelika; 1-0; 62
9. James Clemens; 0-1; 35
10. Prattville; 1-0; 33
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (1-0) 7, Dothan (1-0) 5, Baker (0-1) 3, Grissom (1-0) 3, Sparkman (1-0) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 1-0; 252
2. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 181
3. Saraland; 1-0; 170
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 137
5. Gardendale; 1-0; 115
6. Pinson Valley; 1-0; 74
7. Briarwood; 0-1; 53
8. Theodore; 1-0; 50
9. Pike Road; 0-1; 48
10. Hueytown; 0-1; 45
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-0) 25, Spanish Fort (0-1) 23, Helena (1-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (1-0) 7, McAdory (1-0) 4, Homewood (1-0) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (17); 1-0; 240
2. Vigor (2); 1-0; 185
3. Ramsay (1); 1-0; 166
4. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 143
5. Alexandria (1); 0-0; 118
6. Leeds; 1-0; 91
7. Gulf Shores; 1-0; 78
8. Guntersville; 1-0; 75
9. Central-Clay Co.; 0-0; 41
10. Moody; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Fairview (1-0) 13, Eufaula (0-0) 12, Arab (1-0) 6, Greenville (0-0) 6, Demopolis (1-0) 5, Faith-Mobile (0-0) 1, Headland (1-0) 1, Russellville (0-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 1-0; 230
2. Handley (3); 1-0; 181
3. Andalusia; 1-0; 165
4. Jacksonville (1); 1-0; 138
5. Northside (1); 1-0; 128
6. Oneonta; 1-0; 92
7. Jackson; 0-0; 85
8. Etowah; 1-0; 62
9. Anniston; 1-0; 51
10. Montgomery Aca.; 0-1; 24
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (1-0) 22, Orange Beach (0-0) 6, Priceville (1-0) 5, Brooks (1-0) 4, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 2, Deshler (1-0) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (20); 0-0; 249
2. Gordo (1); 1-0; 181
3. St. James; 1-0; 157
4. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 121
5. Alabama Chr.; 0-0; 118
6. Mars Hill Bible; 0-1; 91
7. Winfield; 1-0; 77
8. Opp; 0-1; 60
9. Saks; 1-0; 51
10. Flomaton; 1-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 14, Straughn (0-0) 14, Excel (1-0) 9, Houston Aca. (1-0) 9, Lauderdale Co. (1-0) 8, Sylvania (0-0) 5, Madison Aca. (0-1) 3, Phil Campbell (1-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1, Trinity (1-0) 1, Walter Wellborn (0-1) 1, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (18); 0-0; 243
2. Clarke Co. (3); 0-0; 192
3. Lanett; 1-0; 163
4. Ariton; 1-0; 147
5. Highland Home; 1-0; 122
6. Aliceville; 1-0; 114
7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 78
8. Pisgah; 0-0; 63
9. J.U. Blacksher; 1-0; 31
10. B.B. Comer; 0-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Cleveland (0-1) 6, Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 3, Lexington (1-0) 2, Chickasaw (1-0) 1, Locust Fork (1-0) 1, Tanner (0-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (15); 1-0; 230
2. Spring Garden (3); 1-0; 185
3. Sweet Water (3); 0-0; 171
4. Leroy; 0-0; 152
5. Elba; 1-0; 126
6. Decatur Heritage; 1-0; 86
7. Linden; 1-0; 80
8. Cedar Bluff; 1-0; 43
9. Wadley; 0-1; 36
10. Pickens Co.; 0-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Kinston (1-0) 19, Valley Head (1-0) 19, Millry (1-0) 17, Meek (1-0) 5, Loachapoka (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 1, Marengo (1-0) 1, Verbena (1-0) 1.
