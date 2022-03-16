It’s official. The Decatur Heritage basketball teams are moving up to Class 2A for the first time ever next season.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released the alignments for its winter sports Tuesday. The alignments for the fall sports, including football were released in December.
Part of the new alignments involves which, if any, private schools move up because of the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule.
Decatur Heritage’s basketball success over the last two seasons has the boys and girls teams moving up to Class 2A. The boys advanced to the 1A state tournament semifinals in 2020 and the 1A finals this year. The girls team advanced to the regional finals in both 2020 and this year.
Decatur Heritage will be competing in Class 2A, Area 13 with Falkville, Holly Pond and West End.
“I had looked at the numbers after we had advanced to state,” Decatur Heritage boys coach Jason Marshall said. “I knew if we advanced to the finals we would be moving up. So it’s not a surprise.
“Our new area looks pretty competitive, but our old area in 1A was going to be super competitive with Athens Bible and Oakwood.”
The competitive balance rule in basketball works so that both boys and girls teams always play in the same classification. It won’t split the two.
“Moving up doesn’t bother us,” Decatur Heritage girls coach Johnny Jones said. “We just play the competition and don’t worry about the classification. Most of our schedule is schools in higher classifications. It’s just about playing good basketball.”
Still to be decided is which regional Area 13 feeds into. The last two years it was the Northwest Regional at Wallace State. This past season the 2A Northwest boys winner was Mars Hill. The girls winner was Sulligent.
There’s always the chance that Area 13 could feed into the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.
“I hope we go to Wallace. That’s a long drive to Jacksonville,” Marshall said.
The Northeast Regional is strong in Class 2A girls with Pisgah, which has won the state championship the last five years.
“Because of Pisgah, I hope we go to the Northwest,” Jones said. “It would be like trying to beat Skyline in the regional like we had to do the last two years.
“The Northwest does have some really good programs like Mars Hill, Hatton, Lexington, Tanner and Sulligent.”
Another area private school changing classifications is Lindsay Lane. The Lions are moving up to 2A due to increased daily attendance plus the AHSAA multiplier used for private schools.
Lindsay Lane will be competing in Class 2A, Area 14 with Tanner, Whitesburg Christian and Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
Other local schools just saw some juggling of the area alignments. Decatur and Hartselle are competing in a three-school area with Cullman. Brewer is in Class 5A, Area 15 with Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
Priceville, West Morgan and East Lawrence join Good Hope in Class 4A, Area 13. West Limestone now belongs in 4A, Area 15 with Randolph, Saint John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
