Decatur Heritage fans dance to the music during the Class 1A semifinals last season. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Heritage boys basketball team landed at No. 1 in the season's first state rankings.

The Eagles were also No. 1 at the end of the 2020-21 regular season in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A rankings.

Heritage was one of 12 area teams ranked. On the girls side, Priceville was No. 3 in 4A, while Hartselle is No. 4 in 6A. Clememts and Tanner are 10th in 3A and 2A, respectively. In 1A, R.A. Hubbard came in at No. 7, while Decatur Heritage was No. 8.

For the boys, Priceville came in ninth in 4A, while Danville and Clements are sixth and seventh, respectively in 3A. In 2A, Falkville is ranked eighth and 1A Athens Bible is ninth.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the first of the season. Nominations are made by sports writers from around the state.

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (8-1)

2. Vestavia Hills (10-0)

3. Davidson (12-0)

4. Bob Jones (10-1)

5. Sparkman (6-3)

6. Hewitt-Trussville (9-2)

7. Foley (7-2)

8. Fairhope (6-1)

9. Auburn (7-1)

10. Theodore (9-3)

Others nominated: Daphne (9-3), Gadsden City (9-4).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (13-0)

2. Park Crossing (10-1)

3. Mortimer Jordan (7-2)

4. Hartselle (6-4)

5. Cullman (9-2)

6. Chelsea (7-3)

7. Gulf Shores (7-4)

8. Northridge (6-3)

9. Mountain Brook (6-3)

10. Oxford (7-1)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (3-2), Chilton Co. (6-8), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (8-4), Jasper (8-0), McAdory (5-6), McGill-Toolen (7-5), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Pelham (7-0), Stanhope Elmore (6-1).

Class 5A

1. Charles Henderson (4-0)

2. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-1)

3. Lee-Huntsville (9-3)

4. Fairview (9-0)

5. Fairfield (7-3)

6. Guntersville (8-3)

7. Pleasant Grove (6-1)

8. Brewbaker Tech (7-6)

9. Sardis (8-1)

10. Pike Road (4-2)

Others nominated: Carver-Birmingham (6-5), Holtville (4-1), Lawrence Co. (5-2), Parker (6-4), Ramsay (5-4), Wenonah (7-5).

Class 4A

1. Deshler (9-0)

2. Good Hope (7-2)

3. Priceville (7-1)

4. New Hope (9-2)

5. Rogers (7-3)

6. Jackson (8-1)

7. Williamson (6-2)

8. Fultondale (7-2)

9. Anniston (4-2)

10. St. James (8-2)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (5-1), Escambia Co. (8-0), Geneva (5-4), Hamilton (3-4), Handley (3-1).

Class 3A

1. Prattville Chr. (12-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (7-0)

3. Susan Moore (8-2)

4. Montgomery Aca. (3-3)

5. Trinity (8-1)

6. Plainview (7-3)

7. Catholic-Montgomery (7-1)

8. Collinsville (5-3)

9. T.R. Miller (2-2)

10. Clements (9-4)

Others nominated: Elkmont (8-5), Geraldine (7-2), Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Sylvania (5-3).

Class 2A

1. Pisgah (7-2)

2. Spring Garden (6-1)

3. G.W. Long (5-0)

4. Sand Rock (9-0)

5. Midfield (7-1)

6. Winston Co. (10-0)

7. St. Luke's (3-2)

8. Ider (6-3)

9. Locust Fork (5-1)

10. Tanner (5-2)

Others nominated: Geneva Co. (9-5), Hatton (3-5), Highland Home (4-2), Westbrook Chr. (6-1).

Class 1A

1. Skyline (8-3)

2. Marion Co. (6-2)

3. Loachapoka (6-4)

4. Talladega Co. Central (7-2)

5. J.F. Shields (5-0)

6. Florala (7-2)

7. R.A. Hubbard (3-1)

8. Decatur Heritage (6-4)

9. Red Level (6-1)

10. Georgiana (4-2)

Others nominated: Brantley (3-2), Pleasant Home (5-2), Vina (5-5).

AISA

1. Lee-Scott (8-0)

2. Fort Dale Aca. (4-2)

3. Edgewood (4-3)

4. Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-1)

5. Clarke Prep (7-1)

6. Glenwood (5-0)

7. Pike Liberal Arts (NA)

8. Lowndes Aca. (NA)

9. Lakeside (4-0)

10. Springwood (3-1)

Others nominated: Chambers Aca. (2-3), Southern Aca. (3-1), Sparta (7-2).

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Grissom (10-1)

2. Sparkman (10-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (8-0)

4. Hoover (9-1)

5. Spain Park (7-2)

6. James Clemens (7-4)

7. Baker (8-2)

8. Enterprise (7-1)

9. Jeff Davis (9-2)

10. Oak Mountain (8-2)

Others nominated: Austin (6-4), Dothan (5-7), Florence (6-1), Huntsville (6-6), Thompson (6-5).

Class 6A

1. Mountain Brook (9-1)

2. Northridge (9-2)

3. McGill-Toolen (10-2)

4. Eufaula (8-1)

5. Huffman (11-3)

6. Pinson Valley (7-1)

7. Spanish Fort (7-3)

8. Hueytown (6-2)

9. Cullman (7-0)

10. McAdory (6-2)

Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Briarwood (5-3), Buckhorn (3-4), Hartselle (4-4), Homewood (6-4), Lee-Montgomery (2-1), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Park Crossing (9-3), Pelham (7-2), Robertsdale (10-2), Scottsboro (7-3), Stanhope Elmore (5-0), Wetumpka (5-4).

Class 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)

2. Wenonah (7-4)

3. Pleasant Grove (1-0)

4. Sylacauga (5-1)

5. Charles Henderson (5-3)

6. Ramsay (6-4)

7. Leeds (4-1)

8. John Carroll (5-2)

9. Carroll-Ozark (5-3)

10. Douglas (6-1)

Others nominated: Andalusia (4-2), Elmore Co. (5-3), Guntersville (6-3), Holtville (6-1), Jemison-Huntsville (6-5), Pike Road (5-1), Sardis (6-2), Tallassee (2-2).

Class 4A

1. Williamson (6-2)

2. Sumter Central (6-0)

3. Escambia Co. (6-2)

4. Fultondale (6-3)

5. Brooks (4-1)

6. Hanceville (9-2)

7. Haleyville (6-2)

8. Westminster-Huntsville (5-5)

9. Priceville (6-2)

10. Cherokee Co. (4-2)

Others nominated: St. James (3-1), Straughn (4-2), West Morgan (5-5).

Class 3A

1. Cottage Hill (11-3)

2. Plainview (6-3)

3. Catholic-Montgomery (3-1)

4. Hokes Bluff (7-1)

5. Lauderdale Co. (7-0)

6. Danville (7-1)

7. Clements (12-0)

8. Geraldine (5-2)

9. Collinsville (3-4)

10. Excel (5-2)

Others nominated: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Opp (1-1).

Class 2A

1. Midfield (7-3)

2. Section (8-0)

3. North Sand Mountain (7-1)

4. St. Luke's (4-2)

5. Geneva Co. (7-2)

6. Red Bay (6-3)

7. Zion Chapel (8-3)

8. Falkville (8-3)

9. Elba (2-0)

10. Sand Rock (6-4)

Others nominated: Spring Garden (1-0).

Class 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (4-1)

2. Georgiana (5-0)

3. Autaugaville (7-2)

4. Skyline (7-2)

5. Belgreen (6-1)

6. Covenant Chr. (6-2)

7. J.F. Shields (4-3)

8. Red Level (6-0)

9. Athens Bible (4-3)

10. Pickens Co. (NR)

Others nominated: None.

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (5-0)

2. Macon-East (6-2)

3. Autauga Aca. (4-0)

4. Southern Aca. (3-1)

5. Tuscaloosa Aca. (NR)

6. Glenwood (NR)

7. Lee-Scott (NR)

8. Heritage Chr. (NR)

9. North River Chr. (NR)

10. Bessemer Aca. (NR)

Others nominated: None.

NOMINATIONS RECEIVED FROM

AL.com

Atmore Advance

Clarke Co. Democrat

Cullman Times

Decatur Daily

Dothan Eagle

Elba Clipper

Evergreen Courant

Florence TimesDaily

Gadsden Messenger

Gadsden Times

Jackson Co. Sentinel

Montgomery Advertiser

Opp News

Sand Mountain Reporter

Shelby Co. Reporter

Southeast Sun

Starnes Publishing

Talladega Daily Home

WEIS radio

Wetumpka Herald

