Saturday is a big day for the Decatur Heritage baseball and softball programs.
The Eagles play the first games at their new baseball and softball fields located behind the school at the Spring Avenue Southwest campus.
The day-long event is being called a “Grand Slam Celebration.” It starts with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Both teams play at noon. The baseball team hosts Cleveland. The softball team plays Lee of Huntsville.
The baseball continues with Cleveland vs. East Lawrence scheduled for 2 p.m. Also at 2 p.m. will be a home run derby at the softball field. Decatur Heritage and East Lawrence are scheduled to play baseball at 4 p.m. The day concludes with fireworks after the last baseball game.
Admission is $5.
Both Decatur Heritage teams previously played home games at the old campus located off Sandlin Road.
