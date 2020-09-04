BEAR CREEK — Alex Malone helped Decatur Heritage open Class 1A, Region 8 play in style, returning the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown as the Eagles defeated Phillips 40-14 on Friday.
After forcing a quick defensive stop, Tyler Founds returned Phillips' first punt 80 yards for another score to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead before taking an offensive snap.
Quarterback Brayden Kyle wasted no time when the Eagles did take possession, moving the team down the field with his arm and legs, scoring on a 2-yard run to put Decatur Heritage up 21-0.
Kyle connected with Malone on touchdown passes of 44 and 27 yards to push the Decatur Heritage lead to 34-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Michael Cheng added an 8-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 40-0 midway through the second quarter.
Phillips got a three-yard touchdown run by Gavin Crane midway through the second quarter. With a running clock winding throughout the second half, the Bears added a touchdown and two-point conversion to wrap up the scoring.
Quarterback Christian Chambers scrambled for a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He passed to Crane for the two-point score.
Kyle completed 8 of 9 pass attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball three times for 36 yards and another score.
Defensively, Founds, Charlie Moores and Willis Orr each had an interception.
Decatur Heritage (1-2, 1-0) hosts Vina in region play next Friday.
