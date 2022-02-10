Two area championships are on the line tonight for the Decatur Heritage Eagles.
First it’s the girls hosting Lindsay Lane at 6 p.m. for the Class 1A, Area 15 championship. Then it’s the boys hosting Oakwood Academy for the area championship.
Both Decatur Heritage teams are defending area champions. The boys (15-8) advanced to the state tournament semifinals last season. The girls (17-8) advanced to the Northeast Regional championship game.
The Decatur Heritage boys advanced to tonight’s finals with a 61-41 win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday. Brayden Kyle recorded another double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant Pitts scored 12 points. Brady Wilson had eight points and seven rebounds. Lindsay Lane got eight points from Ben Frazier.
Lee girls 42, East Limestone 31: The Generals took the Class 5A, Area 16 championship Wednesday. Both teams advance to Monday’s sub-regional round.
Bob Jones girls 45, Austin 39: The season ended for the Black Bears (7-23) with the loss in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament on Tuesday. Senior Nahaylyn Hampton led Austin with seven points. Senior Katie Davis had six. Other seniors on the team for first-year head coach Adonnaca Burton are Olivia Lyles and Tykera McDonald.
