TRINITY — Decatur Heritage Christian Academy built a 14-point lead, and the defense held off Falkville in the final minute of the game, as the Eagles remained unbeaten, 21-14, in Class 1A, Region 7 play.
Stratton Orr had two touchdown passes, and Colton Keith ran for the go-ahead score with the Eagles trailing early in the second quarter. Hank Davis ran for two points. Michael Cheng recovered a Falkville fumble, and Jackson Kyle added an interception.
Christian Angulo rushed for two Falkville touchdowns.
"It's an emotional high," Keith said about the win. "We played a hard-fought game. They were playing physical, so we had to match that physicality."
"We just dug down deeper than we've ever had to," Kyle said.
Angulo scored on a three-yard run to cap the game's opening drive.
The Eagles (8-0, 4-0) responded with an Orr-to-Alex Malone 39-yard touchdown pass at the 6:20 mark of the first quarter.
DHCA took the lead on Keith's 12-yard scoring run with 11:07 left in the second quarter.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Eagles padded the lead when Orr connected with Baker Wilson for a 30-yard touchdown with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter.
Falkville pulled within 21-14 with 8:27 left in regulation on a two-yard Angulo run. The Blue Devils forced DHCA to punt on the ensuing possession and started their drive from midfield, but the possession ended on downs at the 4:55 mark with only three yards gained.
The Eagles ran nearly four minutes off the clock and advanced the ball to Falkville's 21 before missing a 38-yard field goal attempt with a minute left.
Falkville reached Heritage's 38, but the drive ended there on downs with 23 seconds remaining.
"It's how we've been playing all year," DHCA coach Steve Meek said. "We fought, battled, scratched, clawed against a very fine group of athletes."
"Tough loss against a good football team," Falkville coach William Mitchell said. "We made too many mistakes."
Falkville (4-4, 3-2) have an open date next week. DHCA will travel to region opponent Gaylesville on Friday.
