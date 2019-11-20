Decatur Heritage guard GianCarlo Valdez signed Tuesday to play college basketball. The 6-foot-3 senior will join Stetson University next season.
“I’ll get the opportunity to play right away as a freshman,” Valdez said. “Not many people get to do that. I feel like it’s a great fit.”
Stetson is coached by Donnie Jones, who is in his first season with the Hatters. He previously coached UCF for six years and Marshall for three years.
Stetson competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference in NCAA Division I. Valdez chose the Hatters over Tennessee Tech and Samford.
He was a first-team All-State selection last season in Class 1A. He led the Eagles in scoring with 18.9 points per game on 53 percent shooting. Decatur Heritage won the state title in Class 1A last season.
The Eagles, led by Valdez, will tip off their season on Monday against Madison Academy in the Albertville Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.