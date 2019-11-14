Two area basketball stars signed to play in college this week. Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr will play at Lipscomb, and Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones will play for Samford next season.
Both players were first-team All-State selections in Class 1A last year and finalists for Class 1A Player of the year.
Murr signed on Wednesday and recently moved up to second on the AHSAA’s all-time career points list. He has two games over 40 points in two outings this season. Lipscomb competes in the Atlantic Sun conference and is led by longtime UAH coach Lennie Acuff.
Jones signed on Thursday. She scored 23.4 points per game last year and led Decatur Heritage to the Northwest Regional semifinals. Samford competes in the SoCon and is coached by Carley Kuhns, who is in her first season as head coach.
