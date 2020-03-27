Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones has been named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s girls basketball Class 1A Player of the Year. The winners were announced Friday night.
She was chosen over Phillips’ Ally McCollum and Skyline’s Bailee Usrey. Jones was the only player from the area to be a finalist for the girls Player of the Year awards.
Jones is coming off of a season during which she scored 27.9 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds. She became the school’s all-time lead scorer, finishing her career with 2,404 points. Decatur Heritage made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals.
The ASWA named Players of the Year for each classification. Other notable winners included Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker (7A), Hazel Green’s Farrah Pearson (6A) and Cold Springs’ Elizabeth Hill (2A).
Jones will play for coach Carley Kuhns at Samford next year, joining former Priceville standout Kathleen Wheeler, who won the Class 4A Player of the Year award in 2019.
The winners for the boys awards will be announced at 11 p.m. Saturday.
