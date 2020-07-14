Baker Wilson’s baseball career will continue at Bevill State Community College.
The Decatur Heritage star signed with the school in Fayette on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound left-handed pitcher was a Class 2A All-State selection in 2019. He went 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA as the Eagles (32-9) advanced to the Class 2A state tournament semifinals.
Decatur Heritage was 10-1 in March when the season ended due to the COVOID-19 pandemic.
Bevill State is coached by Joey May. They are part of the Alabama Community College Athletic Association. The Bears finished 8-7-1 this spring.
