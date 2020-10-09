NORTH COURTLAND — With a fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter, the Decatur Heritage Eagles were able to ice the game and slip by the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs, 43-36, on Thursday night.
The game served as a de facto Class 1A region championship, and it lived up to the billing.
After Brayden Kyle put the Eagles up 7-0 early, the Chiefs took control.
Omar Napier and Vaughn Gardner combined for four first-half touchdowns as Hubbard took a 30-23 halftime lead.
Kyle added tossed two touchdowns to Alex Malone to keep the Eagles in striking distance at the break.
Decatur Heritage clamped down defensively in the second half, outscoring the Chiefs 20-6 end route to the win.
The Eagles took advantage of three Hubbard turnovers in the second half as Kyle added two more scores on the ground while Sean Circle returned a fumble for a score.
Hubbard’s lone second-half score was a touchdown toss from DJ Wiggins to Keyondrick Cobb.
The win likely wraps up Class 1A, Region 8 for the Eagles as they, along with the Chiefs, were both undefeated coming into the game.
