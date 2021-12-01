MOULTON — In a back-and-forth game, the Decatur Heritage girls came from behind Tuesday to knock off Lawrence County on the road.
The Eagles fell behind 10-0 early on and trailed 31-27 halftime, but mounted a second-half comeback to win 64-59.
“Man, I’m excited. I was jumping up and down just because of how happy I am for these girls,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Johnny Jones. “We’ve lost a couple of close games to bigger schools, so to finally get a win over one, that’s big for the girls.”
Lawrence County came out on fire, scoring the first 10 points, but Decatur Heritage was able to fight back thanks to three 3-pointers from Sheryl Garner and Bri Tyson. The game was tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Lawrence County had a four-point lead by halftime, and led by six midway through the third quarter. They were outscored, however, 11-5 to end the third as Decatur Heritage took a lead they would never give back.
“I think there was a lack of intensity on our part,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “I don’t think it was as much fatigue as it was not coming out with our best in the second half.”
Decatur Heritage pushed their lead all the way to 58-50 in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we had letdowns right there at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth,” Orr said. “We can’t let their shooters drive in the lane and get open looks. We also can’t give up rebound after rebound.”
The Red Devils did their best to make it a game. A 9-4 run cut the lead to 62-59 and gave them a chance to tie with 16 seconds left. The tying attempt fell short though, sealing the win for the Eagles.
“We just kept competing,” Jones said of the win. “Even when we got down early, the girls didn’t flinch. We started making some layups, we hit our free throws and we were able to pull out the win.”
Alex Jackson and Genie McGhee each had 13 points to lead Decatur Heritage. Josie Montgomery had 11 for Lawrence County, while Ava Boyll and Savannah Williams each finished with 10.
Decatur Heritage boys 66, Lawrence County 44: After a two point season-opening win over Addison on Monday, Decatur Heritage improved by 18 points, defeating the Red Devils by 20 on Tuesday evening.
“That’s a big improvement in one night, isn’t it?” said Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall. “Monday we just didn’t shoot it well, and tonight we did. Eight of our guys just got here from football, and tonight we looked like we could play basketball against a good team.”
Brayden Kyle led the Eagles with a double double, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant Pitts had 20 points. Alandis Johnson led Lawrence County with nine.
