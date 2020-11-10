In the past, The Daily sports department would have a contest guessing which high school football team would be the last man standing in the state playoffs.
Usually because of the limited number of area teams in the playoffs and after a scan of the playoff bracket, it was easy to focus on one or two teams.
This year was a little different with a record 12 teams in the playoffs. Five of the teams were No. 1 seeds. Being a No. 1 seed is normally a golden ticket to the second round.
So how many teams would make it out of the first round? Would it be five, six, seven or maybe eight?
Yes, a record 12 went into the playoffs, but a record 10 bit the dust in the first round.
The playoff journey had a quick ending for Austin, Hartselle, Athens, Falkville, East Limestone, Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Tanner, Hatton and R.A. Hubbard.
Seven region champions across the state failed to advance out of the first round. Unfortunately, three were area teams Austin, Athens and East Lawrence.
Only Decatur Heritage (9-2) and West Limestone (10-1) continue to carry the banner for The Daily coverage area. In the first round, Decatur Heritage survived a wild game with Wadley, winning 48-37. West Limestone dominated Hamilton 44-0.
Decatur Heritage and West Limestone are both region champions and both are playing home games for the second week in a row. The path to staying alive beyond the second round is going to get treacherous this week.
Decatur Heritage puts its nine-game winning streak on the line when the Eagles host Pickens County (8-3). The final state rankings in Class 1A had Decatur Heritage at No. 6 and Pickens County at No. 10.
The Tornadoes from west of Tuscaloosa have lost to teams that are a combined 29-2. Linden (10-0 and No. 2 in 1A) won 36-0 early in the season. Region rival Berry (9-1 and No. 7 in 1A) beat Pickens 29-28. The third loss was to Gordo (10-1 and No. 3 in Class 4A) 40-8.
Pickens County has won 15 playoff games in the last five seasons. The Tornadoes lost in the 1A state championship games in 2016 and 2017. They were state champions in 2013.
Despite having just one loss (to 5A East Limestone, 31-17) and winning its last five games of the regular season, West Limestone was never ranked this season. The final state rankings had the Wildcats heading the list of “others receiving votes” in Class 4A. Just ahead of West Limestone at No. 10 was Good Hope, the Wildcats' opponent this Friday.
Good Hope (10-1) suffered its loss at home on Oct. 2 vs. No. 8 Etowah, 31-20. The Raiders have since won four in a row, including a 34-7 win over region rival Oneonta, which matches up with Gordo on Friday in another 4A playoff game. In fact, the Oneonta vs. Gordo winner plays the West Limestone vs. Good Hope winner in the quarterfinals.
This is Good Hope’s third straight season in the playoffs. From 1996-2008, the Raiders missed the playoffs one time. Since 2008, Good Hope has made the playoffs five four times with three total wins.
