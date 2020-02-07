Decatur Heritage made sure it defended its home court when both teams hosted Class 1A, Area 13 championship games Thursday.
The boys beat Meek 78-41, and the girls beat Falkville 43-42 in a back-and-forth game.
“It’s amazing to see both teams win,” sophomore Brayden Kyle said. “We love to support the girls and see them win.”
The two teams both hosted the tournaments last year as well, but only the boys walked away with the title. The girls lost to Falkville in the championship.
Senior Katie Jones didn’t have that game from last year on her mind until the team’s shootaround Thursday when coach Paula Armstrong reminded her. The team had beaten Falkville both times during the regular season before losing to the Blue Devils in the area championship last year.
After winning both regular season meetings again this year, Jones didn’t want a repeat of last season.
“I hadn’t had that bitter taste in my mouth,” Jones said. “When she reminded me, I just said ‘Alright. We’re going to turn up. We’re going to win this game.’”
The boys game against Meek went similarly to last year’s area championship against the Tigers. Decatur Heritage beat Meek in that game 84-31. It had won both meeting this season by more than 30 points.
“We don’t play down to somebody’s level,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “We continue to play hard, and by the end of the first, we’re hoping everything is done.”
The two Decatur Heritage teams will have to defend their home court next week in the subregional round. Decatur Heritage crosses over with Class 1A, Area 10 for the subregional round.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 43, Falkville 42: Jones willed her team to the title with 33 points and 11 rebounds. She scored 21 points in the first half.
“I felt like it was a real team game,” Jones said. “When I hit the ground, my team was there to help me up. I didn’t really feel like I was taking over.”
Decatur Heritage (16-13) led 31-30 heading into the final period. Decatur Heritage then led 39-38 before sophomore Brantleigh Williams made a layup to make it 41-38. Jones then sank two more free throws to make it 43-38.
Falkville (17-11) had a shot to win it with 1.3 seconds left down by three but made a layup, resulting in a one-point loss.
--
Decatur Heritage boys 78, Meek 41: The Eagles (20-8) took care of business about as quickly as possible, opening the game on a 17-0 run. Kyle scored 10 points during that stretch and finished with 17 points overall.
“It’s always great to start fast,” Kyle said. “Whenever we see a couple of dunks early, it gives us energy.”
Decatur Heritage led by 25 points at halftime and only allowed 14 points in the first half. Senior GianCarlo Valdez scored 12 to help the Eagles.
