Decatur Heritage senior Katie Jones is one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s girls Class 1A Player of the Year award. The finalists were announced Friday.
The winner will be announced Friday, March 27 at 11 p.m.
This is Jones’ second straight year being a finalist. Pleasant Home’s River Baldwin won the award last season. Phillips’ Ally McCollum and Skyline’s Bailee Usrey are the other two finalists.
Jones is coming off of a season where she became Decatur Heritage’s all-time leading scorer. She averaged 27.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She finished with 2,404 points in her career.
Jones has been a first-team All-State member the last two seasons.
