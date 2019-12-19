Decatur High’s Turner Stepp was among four local players who signed to play football at the next level during the early signing period Wednesday.
Stepp will play for the Naval Academy in 2021 after attending the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island for a year.
“I’m blessed to be given this opportunity, and I’m just ready to get up there,” Stepp said. “It’s the best of both worlds. I’ll be able to serve my country and be able to play football.”
Hartselle’s Jackson Boyer, Danville’s Luke Nail and East Limestone’s Haze Solomon joined Stepp as local signees. Boyer will also play for Navy while Nail will attend UNA. Solomon will play for Tennessee-Chattanooga next season. He received that offer last night.
Stepp (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) committed to Navy on Oct. 30 after taking an official visit. He previously committed to Western Kentucky for baseball before seeing Navy firsthand. He received an offer from the Midshipmen on Aug. 24.
“My official visit sold me,” Stepp said. “It only took a weekend for me to know that it was the place for me.”
Stepp was the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback and played some safety for four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Decatur went 2-8 this past season. He started at safety his junior year as Decatur went 6-4 in 2018 and made the playoffs.
He had six total touchdowns in four games. He also made 18 tackles on defense. He had 101 total tackles and three interceptions his junior year.
His teammates selected him as one of the team’s permanent captains even though he missed six games this year.
“His work ethic is tremendous,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “He has a high intensity level. You always want your best player to be your hardest worker or your hardest worker to be your best player. That helps. We had several guys like that, and he was one of them.”
Navy will have Stepp play the striker position, which is a hybrid of strong safety and outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Brian Newberry’s system. Navy is currently coached by Ken Niumatalolo. The Midshipmen are 10-2 overall and ranked No. 23. Navy knocked off rival Army on Saturday.
The program’s consistent success was a key selling point for Stepp. He also felt that the school set him up the best for life after football.
“There is a brotherhood within that team,” Stepp said. “You care about the man beside you more than yourself. It’s just such a tight family there. I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.