Meaghan Gray is the new softball coach for the Decatur Red Raiders.
The former head coach at Falkville replaces Rod Lovett, who will continue to coach football.
Gray, a 2010 Hartselle graduate, played for the Tigers and then in college at Alabama A&M.
After one year at Carroll in Ozark, Gray took over the program at Falkville. The Blue Devils had three seasons with 20 or more wins. They were 12-2 when the 2019 season ended due to COVID.
This year’s team advanced to the Class 2A North Regional. Falkville lost twice to Pisgah, 3-0 and 11-2. The last loss to Pisgah was Falkville’s third game of the day in the loser’s bracket.
Pisgah advanced to the state championship game where it lost to Orange Beach, 3-2, on a walk-off home run.
Decatur returns one of the top pitchers in the area in Madison Murphy. Her record was 11-9, but she struck out 250 in 145 innings while allowing just 27 earned runs. She also hit .430 with 10 home runs.
(0) comments
