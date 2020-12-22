The annual Decatur Orthopaedic Classic girls basketball tournament at Decatur High begins play Monday with 14 teams.

Monday’s schedule for area teams has Decatur vs. Columbia at 9 a.m., Hartselle vs. East Limestone at 1:30 p.m., Austin vs. Buckhorn at 4:30 p.m. and Brewer vs. Bob Jones at 7:30 p.m.

Other teams in the DOC are Fairview, Fyffe, Carver, Muscle Shoals, Ramsay and Mae Jemison.

The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Admission is $7. Tickets can be purchased at GoFan.co. No tickets will be sold at the door and tournament passes are not available.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.