The annual Decatur Orthopaedic Classic girls basketball tournament at Decatur High begins play Monday with 14 teams.
Monday’s schedule for area teams has Decatur vs. Columbia at 9 a.m., Hartselle vs. East Limestone at 1:30 p.m., Austin vs. Buckhorn at 4:30 p.m. and Brewer vs. Bob Jones at 7:30 p.m.
Other teams in the DOC are Fairview, Fyffe, Carver, Muscle Shoals, Ramsay and Mae Jemison.
The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Admission is $7. Tickets can be purchased at GoFan.co. No tickets will be sold at the door and tournament passes are not available.
