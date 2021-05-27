Five more athletes and one more coach have been selected to represent the area in this summer’s All-Star Week in July.
Decatur’s Dawson Fite and Lindsay Lane’s Angela Kahler have been named to the North tennis team.
Hartselle is well represented on the golf team with Alyssa Berry and Lauren Temples on the North girls team and Chandler Voss on the North boys team. Hartselle golf coach Chad Gladden will be one of the North coaches.
This is the second year for tennis and golf to be a part of All-Star Week in Montgomery. This year’s All-Star Week is July 19-23.
All-Star Week is directed by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. It features contests in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf.
Area athletes already selected for other teams at All-Star Week are Decatur’s Bonnie Frost and Tanner’s Manuel Felipe in soccer, Hartselle’s Larissa Preuitt, Hatton’s Ashlyn Potter and Athens’ Emily Simon in softball, Hartselle’s Elliott Bray in baseball, Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Athens’ Caroline Bachus in basketball, Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto and Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott in volleyball and Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner and Lindsay Lane’s Henry Woodall in cross country.
West Limestone coach Justin Taylor was named to the North boys basketball coaching staff. Elkmont coach Mary Jane Hobbs was named to the North softball coaching staff.
