Austin and Decatur had not met on the baseball field in nearly two years before Friday night.
Neither coach knew what to expect. What they got was a tightly contested game decided on one swing of the bat.
Decatur senior Reed Harbin’s two-run home run in the third inning was the deciding blow.
“Coach (Frost) gave me the hit-and-run sign, and I got an outside pitch and put a good swing on it,” Harbin said.
He drove it over the right field fence to bring home William Burgreen, who was on first after a walk.
“It was a hit-and-run. I told him to not hit it on the ground and to hit it hard,” Decatur coach John Frost said.
The series continues today with Austin being the home team. Unfortunately it won’t be played on Austin’s home field. The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Alexander Park in Moulton.
The game was originally scheduled for the Black Bears’ home at the new school, but drainage problems forced home games to be moved to the old Austin field behind West Decatur Elementary. Now a scheduling snafu with umpires has forced the teams to play in Moulton.
It will be one game starting at 10 a.m. that precedes three games featuring Lawrence County, Mars Hill and Madison Academy.
“I hate that we have to go to Moulton, but it can’t be helped,” Austin coach Tyler Stephenson said. “It’s great that we got to play Decatur again. It was a great game with one mistake costing us.”
Decatur’s third run of the game came in the fourth when John Mark Lee’s sacrifice fly brought home Connor Dickman.
Austin’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Zac Kennedy walked and scored on Dakota Peebles’ sacrifice fly.
It was a well-pitched game. Decatur starter Lawson Russell threw five innings, allowing one run and one hit. He struck out six. Turner Stepp got the two-inning save with one hit and two strikeouts.
Austin had just two hits, but left six runners on base. Three runners were hit by pitches and five walked.
“We put the pressure on them all night, but just couldn’t get a big hit off the fastball and that’s a concern,” Stephenson said.
Austin pitchers Dakota Peebles and Matthew Curtis allowed just four hits while combining for seven strikeouts.
