HUNTSVILLE — Decatur’s Oliver Howard will attempt to cap a perfect season with a state championship Saturday when he takes the mat for the Class 6A 160-pound championship at the Von Braun Center.
Howard, who finished as state runner-up in 2022, entered the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships with a record of 22-0 before picking up a quarterfinal win on Thursday. He scored a 7-2 decision over Spanish Fort’s James McFadden in Friday’s semifinals to improve to 24-0 on the year and advance to today’s championship, where he will meet McAdory’s Christion Griggs.
Howard will be joined by four other area wrestlers on championship Saturday, with two meeting head-to-head for a state title.
The Class 6A 132-pound championship match will feature a pair of area wrestlers, as Athens’ Will Anderson will face off against Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant for the title. Anderson advanced to the championship match with a win over Mortimer Jordan’s Cruz Rainwater on Friday, while Bryant defeated Joaquin Crook of Baldwin County.
Hartselle’s Gage Roberts will face McAdory’s Hudson Waldrop for the Class 6A 126-pound championship after scoring a 4-1 decision over Homewood’s Hanif Muhammad on Friday.
Payton Roberts, of Hartselle, will meet unbeaten Daishun Powe, of Gardendale, for the Class 6A 152-pound championship after beating McAdory’s Jacob Horton in Friday’s semifinals.
Hartselle’s Jacob Doshier (106 pounds) and Jameson Falciani (182 pounds) and Athens’ Lakin Poff (106 pounds), Austin Campbell (138 pounds) and Gunner Birdsong (145 pounds) each dropped winner’s bracket matches on Friday to fall into the consolation brackets of their respective weight classes.
In Class 5A competition, East Limestone’s Sam Novosel defeated Tallassee’s Ethan Jones in the opening round of the 138-pound tournament before losing to Shelby County’s Caleb Mooney in the quarterfinals. East Limestone’s Antwone Debose, competing at 285 pounds, dropped a match to Shelby County’s Tanner Stogner in the opening round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.