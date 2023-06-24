Sam Murphy does not hesitate to say what he thinks.
The first-year pro golfer was asked recently who should be the favorite for this year’s Spirit of America Classic?
Murphy, who won the 2022 Spirit championship, pointed at one of his best friends, Ryley Heath.
“He’s the man. It’s his year,” Murphy said.
If one goes by the numbers, Murphy’s pick makes sense. Murphy won last year’s Spirit with a 14-under, 270. Next on the leaderboard was Heath with a 10-under, 274. Heath led after the first two rounds. He and Murphy were tied for the lead after the third round.
Murphy followed that win by turning pro, making him ineligible to play in the Spirit. That opens the door for Heath whose game appears to be at a high level with the Spirit teeing off in just four days at Burningtree Country Club.
Heath recently concluded his first season at Jacksonville State after playing two years at Calhoun. His first year competing on the NCAA Division I level had some ups and downs, but his game has been in a positive direction recently.
Earlier this month, Heath finished second in the Alabama State Amateur championship in Mobile after shooting a 9-under, 271 that featured four rounds of 69 or lower.
“I think the State Am is a good warmup for the Spirit,” Heath said. “I was the only player with four under par rounds. I feel like my game is at a good place. It’s a great time to be playing some good golf.”
Trying to predict a Spirit winner is really a shot in the dark. It’s an amateur tournament with around 100 players. Many of them know the course well. Many are seeing the course for the first time. There always seems to be someone who comes out of nowhere to challenge for the championship.
Heath wants to do more than challenge. Taking the championship trophy with the eagle on top has been a longtime dream for Heath, who can see the No. 16 hole from his house and practically grew up on the course.
“I know the Spirit doesn’t mean much to some people,” Heath said. “To me it’s the most important tournament in the world.”
Heath’s family has been involved with the Spirit for many years. They used to house visiting golfers.
“I can remember Hunter Hawkins staying with us when he won it (in 2011),” Heath said. “I know how much it meant to him. It was exciting to share that experience.”
This is Heath’s third Spirit. In his first in 2021, he shot 69-69-73-73 for an even, 284. In 2022, he shot 69-66-68-71 for a 10-under, 274. If he makes any improvement this year over what he did last year, Heath will be tough to beat.
“Ryley is playing great right now. If he plays his game, Ryley can win it, but it seems like there is always someone who comes out of nowhere to challenge for the championship,” Burningtree pro Colby Odom said.
Heath was riding high after the first two rounds last year only to see Murphy catch him in the third round. The two were matched in the final group in the final round.
“Even after I led after the first two rounds, I knew Sam was going to challenge me,” Heath said. “In that last round I struggled to play my game.
“I tried to force things and that’s not my game. I have to be patient and not make mistakes. It hurts to lose, but I think I learned a lesson that has made me a better player.”
