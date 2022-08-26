The Decatur Red Raiders celebrated Friday night like they haven’t since 2014.
That’s how long it’s been since the Red Raiders claimed a victory in the River City Rivalry.
The seven-game losing streak ended on the turf at Austin Stadium with Decatur taking a 28-14 victory.
“We didn’t come over here to lose,” Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman said.
The senior directed a Decatur offense that took control of the game early and made enough big plays to take its second win of the season. He threw three touchdown passes. The Red Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2010 when they finished 9-2.
“I’m just so proud of these kids and how they took care of business,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “We didn’t play a great game. We had some mistakes, but it’s a big win and a great start for the season.”
The victory was career win No. 180 for Adcock, who has been the Decatur coach for 27 seasons.
The Red Raiders’ last win in the series came on Sept. 5, 2014, at Ogle Stadium, 28-21. That was back when Ogle had real grass instead of the present-day turf.
“It’s really frustrating,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “We made way too many mistakes tonight. Decatur came out here to win, and we came out here not to lose.”
If Decatur was celebrating like it was 2014, it was because the football team played like the 2014 Red Raiders. Decatur’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. Senior running back Ryan Kirk pounded his way to a big night that included a four-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the night.
“This is so amazing. We’ve never beat them, and this was our last chance,” Kirk said. “It’s unbelievable.”
The Decatur defense held Austin to just a few big plays.
While Decatur fans were celebrating, Austin fans were stunned. They saw Decatur bring the energy to the game and take a 13-0 halftime lead.
Austin opened the second half with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Gavin Fuqua’s one-yard touchdown run to trim the lead to 13-7. Decatur answered on its next possession with a 43-yard touchdown pass the senior Jayden Brown.
The Black Bears answered on their next drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by Fuqua. It was 21-14 with 9:45 left to play. Both teams swapped punts before Decatur finished off Austin.
This time it was Dickman to Brown for a four-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 to play.
“We’ve been connecting really well in practice lately,” Dickman said. “Nobody can cover him.”
Dickman’s first touchdown of the night went for 67 yards to Bo Belcher.
Decatur plays its home opener at Ogle Stadium next Friday in a Class 6A, Region 7 contest with Athens.
Austin is back at home with a Class 7A, Region 4 game with Sparkman.
